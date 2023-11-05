Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Assault & Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 23A3005811
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/19/2023 10:07 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Robinson Rd, East Montpelier
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct & Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED #1: Brandin Vantine
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
ACCUSED #2: Dylan Lucero
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
ACCUSED #3: Marie Baril
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/19/2023 the State Police was notified of two males that were fighting at a residence on Robinson Rd in East Montpelier. Upon arriving on scene Troopers located all involved parties. Investigation revealed that Lucero and Vantine engaged in a physical altercation on the front lawn of a residence when Baril exited the residence and assaulted Vantine. Lucero and Vantine were both issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/14/23 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of Disorderly Conduct. Baril was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/14/23 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of Aggravated Assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/14/2023 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
