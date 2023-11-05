Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Assault & Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3005811

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/19/2023 10:07 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Robinson Rd, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct & Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED #1: Brandin Vantine

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

ACCUSED #2: Dylan Lucero

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

ACCUSED #3: Marie Baril

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/19/2023 the State Police was notified of two males that were fighting at a residence on Robinson Rd in East Montpelier. Upon arriving on scene Troopers located all involved parties. Investigation revealed that Lucero and Vantine engaged in a physical altercation on the front lawn of a residence when Baril exited the residence and assaulted Vantine. Lucero and Vantine were both issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/14/23 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of Disorderly Conduct. Baril was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/14/23 at 08:30 AM to answer to the offense of Aggravated Assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/14/2023 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.