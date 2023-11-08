LBYL FILMS, the globally acclaimed Film Company shares its phenomenal success at the prestigious American Film Market

Salim Khassa, the CEO of LBYL FILMS, is captured in the above picture as he diligently works on finalizing distribution deals at the American Film Market. LBYL FILMS is currently preparing for the highly anticipated international release of "Warriors of Stone," scheduled for late 2024. LBYL FILMS has acquired worldwide distribution rights for the "The Sixth Floor" film slated for release in 2024. LBYL FILMS has secured a North American distribution deal for "The Goat Life," a powerful film that delves into the indomitable human spirit and the sacrifices necessary to achieve one's dreams. Look out for its release in 2024. LBYL FILMS a thriving company with over a decade of success, is renowned for its exponential growth. They excel in the global industry, focusing on movie licensing, sales and worldwide distribution. Their catalog goes of over 7,500 movies documentaries and music videos.

During last week at the AFM, LBYL FILMS secured licensing rights for several promising titles, marking a significant milestone in their international endeavors

LBYL FILMS & DISTRIBUTIONS, is a company where passion meets innovation in the world of film distribution and production, We are delivering extraordinary content across a wide range of genres.” — SALIM KHASSA-Director, Producer & CEO OF LBYL FILMS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , November 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- LBYL FILMS is a New York based Sales & distribution company spearheaded by visionary Director and Producer Salim Khassa. Mr. Khassa has grown exponentially over 15 years, as the company makes inroads in new areas of movie genres and now claims over 7,500 titles under its umbrella. Recognized for their excellent service to clients, and commitment to up and coming film makers.During the AFM in Los Angeles, LBYL FILMS secured significant presales for their exhilarating blockbuster which will be a hot ticket in Fall-Winter of 2024. "Warriors of Stone" is an adrenaline-fueled, action-packed powerhouse movie that takes you deep into the heart-wrenching realities faced by children in Yemen. With international territories abuzz with excitement, from Germany to Japan, Malaysia to India, and France to South Korea, the anticipation for this electrifying masterpiece is reaching new heights.Additionally, LBYL FILMS Sales & Distributions closed multiple lucrative distribution deals during the AFM week, proving their commitment to global expansion. While we can't spill all the beans just yet, these groundbreaking agreements speak volumes about LBYL FILMS' dedication to cultivating partnerships across diverse markets.Acquiring titles for North American distribution rights was another feather in LBYL FILMS' cap. It’s marketing staff obtained new and exceptional films that align with the company's vision and audience preferences. These acquired titles promise to enhance LBYL FILMS' already impressive film catalogue, with an exciting lineup slated for release in 2024. "Warriors of Stone" is an odyssey led by intrepid journalist Brandon Turner , who ventures into the untold depths of poverty in Yemen alongside an altruistic Doctor named Millie Wilson of Medicines Sans Frontiers. With every daring move, Turner and Dr. Millie risk it all to shed light on the plight of those in need. The story touches hearts & minds as it takes us across Yemen."The Goat Life" is a poignant and inspirational film based on a true story, a testament to the indomitable human spirit. Setting out on an extraordinary journey, a simple yet heroic goat-herder leaves his small village in India to search for a brighter future. Enduring unfathomable hardships, he sacrifices everything to continue on step-by-step to an uncertain future. With compelling acting and cinematography, the director Blessy has created a visual masterpiece. An audience walks side by side with the hero, confronting scorching deserts and life-threatening dangers, to witness the phenomenal perseverance that unfurls. "The Goat Life" shines a spotlight on the depths of human determination, offering a profound perspective on the pursuit of dreams."The Sixth Floor" - is a thrilling pandemic thriller set in a hotel during the tragic onset of the COVID-19 outbreak. Trapped on the Sixth floor, six strangers find themselves in isolation, forced to confront a series of chilling disappearances. As the story unfolds deeper into the mystery, the trapped guests uncover sinister forces at play, leaving them questioning their own fate, and turning against one-another for self-preservation. Prepare for an intense journey as you join these characters in their desperate quest for answers.The team of LBYL FILMS & DISTRIBUTIONS achieved great success during the A.F.M, finalizing multiple deals for presales and distribution. The highly anticipated release of "The Goat Life" in theaters across North America (USA/Canada) in April 2024.The diverse portfolio of LBYL FILMS & DISTRIBUTIONS showcases a mix of independent gems and mainstream hits, ensuring there is something for every type of audience. At LBYL FILMS, they are dedicated to supporting filmmakers and providing them with a platform to share their distinctive narratives with viewers worldwide. Through their strong commitment to exceptional storytelling, they breathe life into unique and captivating stories, transporting audiences to new and exciting worlds. They are on this thrilling journey as we continue to push the boundaries of cinema, bringing the very best films straight to your screens.For further information on LBYL FILMS & DISTRIBUTIONS and their upcoming releases, go to www.lbylfilms.net and check the catalog of over 7500 titles between Movies, Documentaries and Music Shows.Contact us at moviebusiness@lbylfilms.net

The diverse portfolio of LBYL FILMS & DISTRIBUTIONS showcases a mix of independent gems and mainstream hits for all the audience.