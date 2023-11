King Crimson’s “In The Court Of The Crimson King – King Crimson At 50” Documentary By Toby Amies Opening November 3rd!

King Crimson - In The Court Of The Crimson King – King Crimson At 50 photo by Tony Levin

OPENING IN OVER 70+ US THEATERS NOVEMBER 3RD

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, November 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Crimson’s “In The Court Of The Crimson King – King Crimson At 50” documentary By Toby Amies is coming to select US theaters opening November 3rd!Just as King Crimson has been, for more than half a century, an atypical rock band, this film is a refreshingly atypical music documentary. A film about the sacrifices we need to make to bring things of beauty and meaning into the world. But with jokes.Toby Amies’s film “In The Court of the Crimson King – King Crimson at 50” provides a unique insight into the working process of a complex touring band, interspersed with contributions from previous band members to provide a contextual backdrop to the band’s past, as the most recent (2014-2021) line-up tours the world just before and during its 50th anniversary.As King Crimson producer and band manager, David Singleton observed of the film: “All of life is here, not just music, and certainly not just rock. It has rightly been described as going beyond King Crimson into a ‘universal, inspirational study of what it is to work or dream to work as an artist.’”While director Toby Amies writes of the experience: “In the Court of the Crimson King is not a film that wants to tell the audience what to think, rather it presents several different points of view about the creative process and what it means to be in this most unusual band; leaving the audience with a sense of both how complicated it all is, but also just how incredibly rewarding the King Crimson experience is both for the musicians and its fans.”Robert Fripp announced that King Crimson had “moved from sound to silence” on social media after their final date in Japan in December 2021, making this release all the more poignant as a unique record of the band’s longest lasting line-up with tantalizing glimpses of the band’s history.Watch the promotional video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kg3osMG5yK4 COMING TO SELECT THEATERS INCLUDING LA & NYNew York City - November 3rd @ Alamo DrafthouseLos Angeles - November 3rd @ Alamo DrafthouseSan Francisco, CA - November 3rd @ Roxie TheatreSan Francisco, CA - November 3rd @ The Castro TheaterLarkspur, CA - November 3rd @ The Lark TheaterVancouver, WA - November 3rd @ The Kiggins TheatreHartford, CT - November 3rd @ CinestudioSan Francisco, CA - November 8th @ 4 Star TheaterAnn Arbor, MI - November 8th @ Michigan TheaterBellingham, WA - November 8th @ Pickford Film CenterSanta Ana, CA - November 8th @ Frida CinemaSeattle, WA - November 8th @ Grand IllusionCamas, WA - November 8th @ Liberty TheatreNew York City - November 8th @ Rosendale TheaterDes Moines, IA - November 8th @ Fleur CinemaAustin, TX - November 8th @ Moviehouse & Eatery NW AustinAustin, TX - November 8th @ Moviehouse & Eatery SW AustinColumbia, SC - November 8th @ BTM Dutch Square Cinema 14Richmond, VA - November 8th @ BTM Movieland at Boulevard SqIrvine, CA - November 8th @ Irvine Spectrum 20 IMAX & RPXKnoxville, TN - November 8th @ Pinnacle Stm 18 IMAX & RPXAtlanta, GA - November 8th @ Regal Atlantic StationChicago, IL - November 8th @ Regal City NorthCleveland, OH - November 8th @ Regal Crocker ParkAlbany, NY - November 8th @ Regal CrossgatesSyracuse, NY - November 8th @ Regal DestinyLos Angeles, CA - November 8th @ Regal Edwards Long BeachSan Diego, CA - November 8th @ Regal Edwards Mira MesaSan Francisco, CA - November 8th @ Regal Hacienda CrossingsPortland, OR - November 8th @ Regal Lloyd CenterNashville, TN - November 8th @ Regal Opry MillsLas Vegas, NV - November 8th @ Regal Red RockLos Angeles, CA - November 8th @ Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaMiami, FL - November 8th @ Regal South BeachCharlotte, NC - November 8th @ Regal StonecrestSeattle, WA - November 8th @ Regal Thornton PlacePhiladelphia, PA - November 8th @ Regal UA King of PrussiaNew York, NY - November 8th @ Regal Union SquareAlbuquerque, NM - November 8th @ Regal WinrockLowell, MA - November 8th @ LowellFoxboro, MA - November 8th @ Patriot PlaceProvidence, RI - November 8th @ Providence PlaceWarwick, RI - November 8th @ WarwickFarmingdale, NY - November 8th @ FarmingdaleHoltsville, NY - November 8th @ Island 16Holtsville, NY - November 8th @ BroadwaySpringdale, OH - November 8th @ SpringdaleCambridge, MA - November 8th @ The Prattle TheatreBeverly, MA - November 8th @ Cabot Performing Arts CentreInglewood, CA - November 8th @ CinepolisDel Mar, CA - November 8th @ CinepolisSan Mateo, CA - November 8th @ CinepolisDallas, TX - November 8th @ CinepolisAustin, TX - November 8th @ CinepolisAustin, TX - November 8th @ CinepolisCoconut Grove, FL - November 8th @ CinepolisGaithersburg, MD - November 8th @ CinepolisSedona, AZ - November 8th @ Mary D Fisher TheatreMinneapolis, MN - November 8th @ Riverview TheatreCleveland, OH - November 8th @ Cedar Lee TheatreBantam, CT - November 9th @ Bantam Cinema & Arts CenterChico, CA - November 9th @ Pageant TheaterEugene, OR - November 10th @ Art HouseDallas, TX - November 12th @ The Texas TheatrePortland, OR - November 12th @ Cinema 21Los Angeles, CA - November 13th @ Orpheum TheaterSomerville, MA - November 13th @ Somerville TheatreMaitland, FL - December 18th @ Enzian TheaterSacramento, CA - November 22nd @ Crest CinemaPittsburgh, PA - November 28th @ Harris TheatreDirected by:TOBY AMIESFeaturing:ADRIAN BELEWSISTER DANA BENEDICTABILL BRUFORDMEL COLLINSROBERT FRIPPMICHAEL GILESTREY GUNNGAVIN HARRISONJAKKO JAKSZYKTONY LEVINJAMIE MUIRIAN McDONALDBILL RIEFLINPETER SINFIELDJEREMY STACEYProduced by:TOBY AMIESNICK FREAND JONESDAVID SINGLETONExecutive Producers:KAT MANSOORDAVID SINGLETON