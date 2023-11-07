Allen Kopelman accepted into Forbes Business Council

Allen Kopelman B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast Forbes Business Council

Joining other successful leaders in the invitation-only Forbes Business Council community

Forbes Councils provide a powerful platform for industry leaders to voice our opinions and concerns on a range of topics impacting the global business community.” — Allen Kopelman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Kopelman, Co-Founder and CEO of Nationwide Payment Systems, a leading commerce enablement provider, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful

business owners and leaders worldwide.

Kopelman was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of having successfully impacted business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Kopelman has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. In addition to connecting and collaborating with other respected leaders in a private forum, he will have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Kopelman will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

“As a Forbes Councils member, I am excited to share insights, opinions and commentary with others on the cutting edge of business and technology,” Kopelman said. "Forbes Councils provide a powerful platform for industry leaders to share opinions and concerns on a range of topics impacting the global business community.”

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with

Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council

(YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together

with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

ABOUT NATIONWIDE PAYMENT SYSTEMS

Nationwide Payment Systems Inc., founded in 2001 and headquartered in South Florida, services merchants across the United States, helping businesses of all sizes and a wide variety of industries, from low to high-risk profiles. NPS and its family of brands works with several front-end processors and banks, enabling us to support a wide range of hardware, software and vertical industries. Our consultants can guide you through every facet of technology, commerce and payment processing. Visit us at https://nationwidepaymentsystems.com/and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.