Andrea Sok of Sok Influencer PR Named to National Small Business Association Leadership Council

Sok joins the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organizationWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea Sok was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a nonpartisan basis. Sok, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner who also works with small businesses I see the impact of laws and regulations on our nation's business owners, their families, and their bottom line,” stated Andrea J. Sok, Founder and CEO, Sok Influencer PR. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Sok founded Sok Influencer PR in 2021 to support small businesses with storytelling, fractional CMO services, and Influencer PR™. With a more than 15-year career in communications and marketing, and many of those years leading advocacy communications for global health and human services organizations, Sok understands the power of advocacy for the small business community.
Sok’s work with the NSBA Leadership Council will include participation on the Taxation Committee which has played an integral role in several key tax changes in the past several years.
“I am proud to have Andrea Sok as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
