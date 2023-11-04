Smiles for the Kids Initiative Serves Over 300 Meals Weekly to Soldiers and Their Families in Israel

Loading up the van Cooking for soldiers Team cooking

MODIIN, ISRAEL, November 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smiles for the Kids is proud to announce that they are providing more than 300 fresh and nutritious meals each week to soldiers and their families in Israel. This remarkable initiative, spearheaded by a group of dedicated volunteers and supported by renowned chef Yehuda Jacobs, is transforming the lives of those affected by the ongoing conflict.Amidst the challenges brought on by the ongoing conflict, Smiles for the Kids recognizes the importance of feeding not only the bodies but also the spirits of the soldiers and their families. Penina Schoenfeld, Director of Operations for Smiles for the Kids, shared insights into their mission, "We collaborate closely with army units to ensure that the food reaches our brave soldiers, no matter where they are. Whether they are stationed in remote areas or on the front lines, on a base or somewhere where there is no base, we're committed to making sure they receive the care and support they deserve. We also provide meals to the families of soldiers, many of whom have young children and the mothers are struggling on a day-to-day basis."The initiative is a collaborative effort that relies on the dedication of volunteers in the Buchman section of Modiin and the culinary expertise of Chef Yehudah Jacobs, widely known as the Israeli Foodie. Together, they prepare and deliver an impressive 300+ meals to soldiers and their families weekly, including both weekday and Shabbat meals. This ongoing effort is coordinated through an organization called Emma Shel Chayalim, which ensures that the meals reach bases across the country.The meals provided to soldiers and their families are designed to be hearty, healthy, and nutrient-rich. Each meal includes proteins, vegetables, rice, salad, dessert, and chummus/techina, providing the necessary sustenance for soldiers to operate at their highest levels. These meals are in direct response to the soldiers' requests, demonstrating the deep commitment to their well-being.Dahlia Hoffman, Director of Community Relations for Smiles for the Kids, emphasized the community-strengthening aspect of the initiative, stating, "This effort not only nourishes bodies but also strengthens communities around Israel, and we are expanding weekly. Communities grappling with the highest levels of stress are finding solace in our mission. The soldiers are reassured, knowing that we are taking care of them and their families."About Smiles for the KidsSmiles for the Kids is a heartwarming, grassroots initiative based in Modiin, Israel, dedicated to bringing smiles, nourishment, and support to soldiers and their families affected by the ongoing conflict. Their unwavering commitment to the well-being of these brave individuals is evident in their efforts to provide various services, meals and gifts and strengthen communities during challenging times.Join Smiles for the Kids in their mission to support soldiers and their families. Your contributions can make a significant impact. To learn more about their initiatives or to get involved, please visit www.smilesforthekids.com . To make your tax-deductible donation through the PFAP Foundation , please visit: https://givebutter.com/SmilesForTheKids2023

