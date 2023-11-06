Data Foundation Announces 2023 Datum Award Recipients
National data champions recognized during govDATAx on November 7th for contributions to evidence-informed decisionmaking and data policyWASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Foundation today announced that five federal leaders in the data community have been selected as recipients of the 2023 Datum Awards. The Datum Awards recognize civil servants for significant data initiatives that propel government data toward providing meaningful results for the public good.
Datum Award Categories and Recipients:
-Political Leadership Award:
Dominique Duval-Diop, Ph.D.
U.S. Chief Data Scientist
White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
-Chief Data Officer Award:
Ren Essene
Chief Data Officer
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
-Evaluation Officer Award:
Susan Jenkins, Ph.D.
Evaluation Officer and Director, Evidence, Evaluation, and Data Division
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
-Statistical Official Award:
Alex Marten, Ph.D.
Statistical Official and Associate Director, National Center for Environmental Economics
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
-Data Innovation Award:
Nick Pallotta
Head of Project Management at National Agricultural Statistics Service
U.S. Department of Agriculture
“The Data Foundation is excited to honor these data leaders who are tirelessly building trust in data to benefit the American people,” said Kris Rowley, Data Foundation Board Chair and Conference of State Bank Supervisors Chief Data Officer. “We applaud these public servants who exemplify data-driven leadership, collaboration, and public service.”
Award recipients were selected from a cohort of candidates nominated by the public and peers in the data community, and were selected by the Data Coalition Advisory Board and by the Data Foundation Board of Directors. The award ceremony and reception will take place November 7 following the govDATAx summit from 4:30 - 6:00 p.m., and a closing keynote address from Nani Coloretti, Deputy Director, White House Office of Management and Budget. The awards will commence with special remarks from Kris Rowley, Chairman for the Data Foundation Board of Directors.
Streaming for the govDATAx summit will be available for press coverage of govDATAx mainstage events; streaming will not include Datum Awards. For the govDATAx agenda and information about the event, please visit https://www.datafoundation.org/events-list/govdatax-2023. Media requests to join the live stream should be submitted to govDATAxpress@datafoundation.org.
About the Data Foundation:
The Data Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. that seeks to improve government and society by using data to inform public policymaking. Our research and educational activities proactively and rapidly address relevant, emerging data-related needs in the country with the goal of devising realistic solutions, accelerating policy coordination, and advancing innovation. The Data Foundation values diversity and transparency in pursuit of an equitable, data-informed society. In 2023, the Data Foundation was recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org.
About govDATAx: The govDATAx summit is an event on November 7, 2023 in Washington, D.C. hosted by the Data Foundation that will unite the diverse members of the data community to increasingly work together and collaborate on the strategies for unleashing data for the public good under the theme “Strengthening Democracy: Data and Evidence in Action.” The summit offers a unique opportunity to discuss policies for making high-quality government data more accessible and useful. The summit will focus on government data policy and will feature mainstage presentations from the White House Office of Management and Budget Deputy Director, Virginia Education Secretary, and the Organization of Cooperation and Economic and Development about the responsible use of data to improve society. To learn more, visit https://www.datafoundation.org/events-list/govdatax-2023.
