Joint Statement from the Data Foundation and Results for America on the Restructuring of OPRE at ACF

A joint statement on the decision to effectively dismantle the Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation at the Administration for Children and Families

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nick Hart, President and CEO of the Data Foundation, and Michele Jolin, CEO and Co-Founder of Results for America, issued the following joint statement on the decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to drastically restructure and effectively dismantle the Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation (OPRE) at the Administration for Children and Families (ACF):"The decision to gut OPRE is a devastating blow to children, families, and communities across America. For decades, OPRE has been one of the federal government's strongest and most respected evaluation units—a model for how rigorous research and evidence should inform programs that serve our most vulnerable populations, including children in foster care, families in poverty, and communities seeking pathways to self-sufficiency."OPRE's research portfolio has produced critical evidence on what works in Head Start, child welfare, family self-sufficiency, and home visiting programs that collectively serve millions of Americans. This is not abstract research—it is the foundation for understanding which programs actually help families and which ones waste taxpayer dollars."Under this restructuring, we expect only mandated research will continue—and even that work will now require direct approval from political appointees, compromising the scientific independence that gives evaluation findings their credibility and utility. This means years of ongoing studies, taxpayer-funded data collection efforts, and research partnerships will likely be abandoned—in many cases just as they were poised to deliver findings. Notably, congressional appropriations for FY 2026 largely supported OPRE's functions as written, raising serious questions about whether this restructuring is consistent with congressional intent."Just over a year ago, Results for America recognized ACF as a leading federal agency for its commitment to evidence and data through its 2024 Federal Standard of Excellence —highlighting ACF's innovative data strategy, its portfolio approach to learning agendas, and its investments in building a skilled data workforce. And as recently as November 2024, the Data Foundation's survey of federal evaluation officials found that 83% reported the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act was helping achieve their missions—progress that is now being systematically reversed."This action is part of a troubling pattern of dismantling federal evaluation and evidence-building capacity that the Data Foundation has documented across government throughout 2025. Eliminating the ability to study what works does not make the government more efficient—it makes the government blind. Without evidence, policymakers cannot distinguish between programs that help families and programs that fail them."We call on Congress to exercise its oversight responsibility and intervene to protect OPRE's critical research functions. We also call on Secretary Kennedy and the Administration to reconsider this decision and to uphold the evidence-building principles embedded in the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act, which was signed into law by President Trump in 2019. The Data Foundation and Results for America are deeply committed to preserving America's evaluation infrastructure and ensure that decisions about programs serving children and families are informed by the best available evidence."About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. that champions the use of open data and evidence-informed public policy to make society better for everyone. As a nonpartisan think tank, we conduct research, collaborative thought leadership, and advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data. Our activities proactively address emerging data-related needs in the country with the goal of devising realistic solutions, accelerating policy coordination, and advancing innovation. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and received 4-Stars from Charity Navigator. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org . (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)About Results for AmericaResults for America helps federal, state and local government leaders find, fund and implement solutions that work to accelerate upward economic mobility and improve lives. " Results for America works with decisionmakers at all levels of government to increase their use of evidence and data in all budget, policy, and management decisions. To learn more, visit www.results4america.org Media Contact:Results for America:914-874-7887adam@results4america.org

