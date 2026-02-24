Broad Coalition urges HHS Secretary Kennedy to Halt Restructuring of Federal Research Office on Children and Families

More than 130 organizations call for preserving the Office of Planning, Research and Evaluation at the Administration for Children and Families

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, more than 130 nonprofit organizations, research institutions, professional associations, and companies sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calling on the Department to immediately halt the restructuring and effective dismantlement of the Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation (OPRE) at the Administration for Children and Families (ACF). More than 650 individual researchers, practitioners, and former government officials also signed the letter.Representing a broad spectrum of the research, evaluation, human services, and child welfare communities, the signatories emphasized that OPRE has served administrations of both parties for decades as one of the federal government's most effective and respected evaluation units — producing rigorous, independent evidence on Head Start, the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), child welfare services, and child care programs serving millions of American children and families.The letter was also sent to the Assistant Secretary for Children and Families Alex Adams, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought, and the chairs and ranking members of relevant congressional committees with oversight and appropriations jurisdiction."In less than 10 days, more than 130 organizations and hundreds of individuals came together to defend one of the federal government's most important evaluation offices," said Nick Hart, President and CEO of the Data Foundation. "The breadth of this coalition — from major research associations to Head Start programs to child welfare advocates — reflects just how widely OPRE's work touches American communities. We urge Secretary Kennedy and the Administration to halt this restructuring, consult with Congress and stakeholders, and allow ongoing research to reach completion. The American people deserve to know whether the programs serving their children and families are working."On February 13, 2026, HHS notified OPRE staff and vendors of the decision to restructure the office, with changes expected to take effect within two weeks. The decision was made without meaningful consultation with Congress, the research community, or the state and local partners who rely on OPRE's evidence.The letter urges Secretary Kennedy to:1. Immediately halt the restructuring and preserve OPRE's existing research and evaluation functions, staff, and vendor relationships during a meaningful review period.2. Engage in transparent consultation with Congress, the research community, state and local partners, and other stakeholders.3. Ensure that all ongoing research and evaluation projects are allowed to reach completion so that the American public receives the findings their tax dollars have funded.4. Uphold the evidence-building principles and institutional roles established by the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act, signed into law by President Trump in 2019.The letter notes that congressional appropriations for FY 2026 largely supported OPRE's functions as written, raising serious questions about whether the restructuring is consistent with congressional intent.Organizations signing the letter include:ABC Parenting InstituteActionable Intelligence for Social PolicyAddiction Science Defense NetworkAdvance IllinoisAdvancED Consulting, LLCAllies for ChildrenAlluvial Learning StrategiesAmerica ForwardAmerican Association for Public Opinion ResearchAmerican Association of Colleges for Teacher EducationAmerican Educational Research AssociationAmerican Evaluation AssociationAmerican Statistical AssociationArete Data LabsArtichoke Evaluation, LLCAssociation for Public Policy Analysis and ManagementAssociation of Population CentersAssociation of Public Data UsersAster Policy AnalyticsBeyond Measure, LLCBlack Caucus of the Society for Research in Child DevelopmentBowman Performance ConsultingCalifornia Budget & Policy CenterCampbell-Kibler Associates, Inc.Center for Employment StudiesCenter for Law and Social PolicyCenter for Open Data EnterpriseCenter for the Study of Social PolicyChild Health PartnershipChildren First (PA)Children's AidCivic Leaders for Illinois ChildrenCoalition for a Healthier Frederick CountyCoco Canary ConsultingCollaborative Solutions ConsultingCommunity Endeavors FoundationCommunity Research SolutionsConsortium of Social Science AssociationsCouncil of Professional Associations on Federal StatisticsData FoundationData Quality CampaignData Works, Incdataindex.usEDGE PartnersEducation Law ServicesEducational Methods Group, LLCEvaluation PlusEvaluation Thought Partners, LLCFamilies USAFamily Connects InternationalFederation of Associations in Behavioral and Brain SciencesFirst UpFoundation for Child DevelopmentFree Government InformationGingko Leaf Writing & ConsultingGood Science ProjectGovernment Information WatchGregson Consulting, LLCHealthConnect OneHealthy Families AmericaHelp Me Grow National CenterHIPPY USHorizons for Homeless ChildrenICPSR, The Data ConsortiumIllinois Action for ChildrenIllinois Head Start AssociationInclusion Matters by Shane's InspirationInnovateEDUInstitute for Child SuccessIntention 2 Impact, Inc.J. Solomon Consulting, LLCJ. Torres ConsultingJDF ResearchKaptivateKEL AdvisingKids ForwardLopez EducationLotus Early LearningMassachusetts Head Start AssociationMDC, Inc.Mighty CrowMinnesota Coalition for Family Home VisitingMinnesota Prenatal to Three CoalitionMorton Insight GroupNational Association for Welfare Research and StatisticsNational Center for Learning DisabilitiesNational Council on Family RelationsNational Nurse-Led Care ConsortiumNational Partnership for Women & FamiliesNational Prevention Science Coalition to Improve LivesNational Women's Law Center Action FundNew MomsNext InteriorNicholas County Empowerment CorporationNitamising Gimashkikinaan Our First MedicineNRHA Parents as TeachersODW ConsultingOzark Area Community Action CorporationParentChild+Parents as Teachers National CenterPeace-WorkPennsylvania Child Care AssociationPennsylvania Head Start AssociationPLACE, LLCPopulation Association of AmericaPrevent Child Abuse AmericaPrevent Child Abuse IllinoisProgram and Policy Insight, LLCProject EvidentPublic Advocacy for KidsPublic ProfitResearch Allies for Lifelong LearningResults for AmericaSeedlings to Sunflowers Non profit child care and family centerShared Services Leadership CoalitionSmart SittingSmart Start of Mecklenburg CountySociety for Prevention ResearchSociety for Research in Child DevelopmentSociety for Research on Educational EffectivenessStrategies for ChildrenTEAM for West Virginia ChildrenTERSHA LLCThe Nanny Network, LLCThird SectorThrive Nonprofit SolutionsTLC Family CareTOOTRiSTrue North EvaluationTwo Gems Consulting ServicesTwo Rivers Head Start AgencyUBUNTU Research and EvaluationUnidosUSVehicles for ChangeVincent Evaluation Consulting, LLCVoices for Utah Children.Washington EvaluatorsWashington State Association of Head Start and ECEAPWisconsin Head Start AssociationZERO TO THREE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.