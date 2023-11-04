World Children's Day for Peace: Poetry, Art, Film, and Dialogue

Celebrating the work of artists who utilize their craft to inspire positive change, fostering dialogues that contribute to a brighter future for all children.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, November 19, 2023, we invite the global community to come together to promote international togetherness, raise awareness among children worldwide on the occasion of UN World Children's Day at the University of California, Los Angeles James Bridges Theater from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm PT. This day offers a significant opportunity to advocate for children's rights, fostering dialogues and actions that contribute to a brighter future for the world's children.

In collaboration with the ruth weiss Foundation and United Nations Association Los Angeles Chapter, we are delighted to co-host an event dedicated to raising awareness about the impacts of war on children and exploring solutions through art, poetry, film, and dialogue. The event will take place on November 19th, 2023, honoring UN World Children's Day and is open to the general public.

The event features diverse activities designed to promote peace and well-being for children, including poetry readings, art displays, film screening, and panel discussions. By bringing together artists, poets, filmmakers, and advocates, we aim to address the critical issue of war's impact on children and the collective responsibility to safeguard their future.

The ruth weiss Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is committed to supporting poetic artists through its annual grant program and inspiring poets to use their craft to improve the world. ruth weiss, a child survivor of World War II, devoted her life to raising awareness of the repercussions of war on children, and her poetry vividly portrays the trauma of war and the joys of a safe and free childhood. This year's poetry prompt focuses on the effects of war on children and what is best for them.

The partnership between the ruth weiss Foundation's Annual Poetry Awards and the United Nations Association highlights the intersection of war, social justice, and art. The event will include a gallery of art and poetry featuring youth and established artists. It will also showcase performances by the winners of the Maverick, Emerging, and Youth poetry awards, followed by a screening of the Emmy Award-Winning documentary, "ruth weiss, the Beat Goddess". A Q&A discussion with organizations working in the field of child rights worldwide.

This collaboration supports and celebrates the work of artists who utilize their craft to inspire positive change, advocate for social justice, and uphold human rights.

RSVP for the event: https://www.ruthweissfoundation.org/

The 2023 ruth weiss Foundation Poetry Finalist are:

YOUTH POET AWARD FINALISTS

- Ariel Zhang – "you can't be alive and still write poetry"

- Ava Chen – "Breath"

- Selene Jiang-Qin – "Untitled"

- Megumi Jindo - "Acrylic Snippets of A Future"

- Emi Yamashiro-Hergert 1, Kim – “the insssomniac hive mind”

EMERGING POET AWARD FINALISTS

- Asma Al-Masyabi – "The Future I Feed My Brother"

- Claudia Angelillo – "Untitled"

- Kristal Phillips – "Fleeced"

- E.M. Collins – "Why Soup"

- Amanda Dutkiewicz – "Game"

MAVERICK POET AWARD FINALISTS

- MK Chavez – "One Night, Long ago, My Mother Took Me Into the Woods to Lose Me"

- Arami Walker – "A Rock at the Crossroads"

- J. Everett Wilson – "On Speech"

- Jen Schneider – "What's Good"

- Kimberly Jae – "On The Morning Before"

- Issa Umi – "...AND THE CHILDREN ARE WATCHING..."