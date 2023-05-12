ruth weiss Foundation Now Accepting Applications for School and Youth Poet Grants

Championing emerging young poets and schools, with up to $1,900 in prizes.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its mission to spread love and a helping hand to young poets, children impacted by wars and educators worldwide, the ruth weiss Foundation announced the opening of its 3rd annual poetry grant program, offering $1,900 in prizes for youth. This year’s theme is: “War is bad for children. What is good for children?”

Early in her life, ruth weiss was a Jewish child on the run from fascism and the intolerance of the Nazis. Miraculously, ruth outran the war. She continued to run, this time towards something equally as miraculous. She ran towards a life of self-expressive activism in America and became a founding member of the beat generation, changing the course of poetry and art as we conceive it today. We encourage you to let your unique voice be heard by entering the ruth weiss Foundation’s annual poetry competition inspired by the far-reaching prompt, “War is bad for children. What is good for children?"

The ruth weiss Foundation is committed to uplifting and amplifying the voices of young writers in storytelling as well as providing vital educational resources to schools in need through its annual grants. Inspired by the life and legacy of renowned poet ruth weiss, the Foundation launched its annual grant program to give opportunities and support the work of poetic artists across the globe.

Youth Poetry Award - $1,000 - The Youth Poetry Award is open to young writers under the age of 18 who have things to say that have never been said before, in ways that have never been seen before. This award reflects a new battalion of teenagers who want to take poetry in new directions to suit a new world.

School Award - 3 x $300 - For schools and educators fostering safe and inclusive environments for immigrant and refugee children Grades 4 - 12. Three schools and educators submitting a Vision and Personal statement will be eligible to receive a cash award of $300 to be awarded to their school. Students can and do teach us about resilience and bravery. Teachers use poetry to help students write about their experiences and tell their stories. Our mission in awarding this grant is to help ease the financial burden on schools impacted by war to fund the creative and poetic pursuits of students.

Young poets are encouraged to submit applications for the Youth Poetry Award. Additionally, educators and schools are encouraged to submit applications for our School Award. We are looking for never before published poetry submissions of one page or less and a short Statement of Intent.

For the Student Award, please submit in writing your journey as a poetic artist, teacher, or school administrator and how the funds will help you further your student's dreams in poetry or assist with financial needs.

In addition to the required Vision and Personal statement, we encourage teachers and schools to submit student poetry to our foundation written in response to the prompt: “What is good for children?” This portion of the submission is entirely optional, however, if selected, the student poetry will be published on our website as well as presented at our awards ceremony on November 20th, 2023.

Grant applications are being accepted now through September 1, with final award recipients

announced during a virtual event in honor of Universal Children’s Day on November 20th. Please review the details to apply for a 2023 ruth weiss Foundation grant, visit: https://www.ruthweissfoundation.org/.

The ceremony will also screen the award-winning documentary “ruth weiss, the Beat Goddess” directed by Melody C. Miller which documents not only weiss' gift to humanity but archives significant historical moments in our world's social and literary movements. It is currently airing on PBS and available to view on notable platforms, visit: www.ruthweissfilm.com

About the ruth weiss Foundation

Founded with the desire for spreading love and a helping hand to poets and artists, the ruth weiss Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that honors the life and legacy of renowned poet, author, performance artist, playwright, filmmaker, actress and activist ruth weiss. Its mission is to give opportunities and support the work of poetic artists through its annual grant program. For more info, visit https://www.ruthweissfoundation.org/ or email us at info@ruthweissfoundation.org.