ruth weiss Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 3rd Annual Poetry Grant

Championing emerging poetic artists young and old, with up to $6,000 in prizes

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its mission to spread love and a helping hand to poets and artists worldwide, the ruth weiss Foundation announced the opening of its 3rd annual poetry grant program, offering $6,000 in prizes that seek out works of verbal and stylistic originality. This year’s theme is: “War is bad for children. What is good for children?”

Early in her life, ruth weiss was a Jewish child on the run from fascism and the intolerance of the Nazis. Miraculously, ruth outran the war. She continued to run, this time towards something equally as miraculous. She ran towards a life of self-expressive activism in America becoming a founding member of the beat generation, changing the course of poetry and art as we conceive it today. We encourage you to let your unique voice be heard by entering ruth weiss Foundation’s annual poetry competition inspired by the prompt, “War is bad for children. What is good for children?"

The ruth weiss Foundation is committed to uplifting and amplifying the voices of emerging writers in storytelling through its annual grants. Inspired by the life and legacy of renowned poet ruth weiss, the Foundation launched its annual grant program to give opportunities and support the work of poetic artists across the globe.

“ruth weiss championed the beginning steps of poets throughout her life, watching up-and-coming writers evolve and develop their craft, and discovering the new voices of the next generation,” said Elisabeth Montgomery, president of the ruth weiss Foundation. “The Foundation was inspired by ruth weiss, and we continued her wish after she passed away in 2020. It was very important to ruth to help other poets and artists, and we are honored to be able to continue that dream and make it into reality through our annual grants.”

Poets young and old are encouraged to submit applications for three award categories, including Maverick, Emerging, and Youth. Additionally, educators and schools are encouraged to submit applications for our School award. We are looking for submissions one page or less.

Maverick Poet Award – $2,500 – The Maverick Poet Award is open to all poets that embody the spirit of the maverick. Whether published or not, ruth weiss' spirit is the exemplar of the maverick. The award embodies great independence, often taking the non-conformist or unorthodox stance in thought and action.

Emerging Poet Award – $1,500 – Whether just starting out or well into a journey of writing, Emergent poets include a wide range of writers that exude a passion for writing. ruth weiss championed emerging poets throughout her long life as a bell-weather writer watching others evolve.

Youth Poetry Award – $1,000 – The Youth Poetry Award is open to young writers under the age of 18 who have things to say that have never been said before, in ways that have never been seen before. This award reflects a new battalion of teenagers who want to take poetry in new directions to suit a new world.

School Poetry Award – 3 x $300 – For schools and educators fostering safe and inclusive environments for immigrant and refugee children in Grades 4 - 12. Three schools and educators submitting a Vision and Personal statement will be eligible to receive a cash award of $300 to be awarded to their school.

Honorary Mention - $100

Grant applications are being accepted now through September 1, with final award recipients announced during a virtual event in honor of Universal Children’s Day on November 20th. To apply for a 2023 ruth weiss Foundation grant, visit: https://www.ruthweissfoundation.org/.

The ceremony will also screen the award-winning documentary “ruth weiss, the Beat Goddess” directed by Melody C. Miller which documents weiss' gift to humanity and archives significant historical moments in our world's social and literary movements. It is currently airing on PBS and available to view on notable platforms, visit: www.ruthweissfilm.com

About the ruth weiss Foundation

The ruth weiss Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that honors the life and legacy of renowned poet, author, performance artist, playwright, filmmaker, actress and activist ruth weiss. Its mission is to give opportunities and support the work of poetic artists through its annual grant program. For more info, visit https://www.ruthweissfoundation.org/ or email info@ruthweissfoundation.org.