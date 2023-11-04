Submit Release
Teen Arrested for Armed Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force have arrested a teen for multiple armed offenses that occurred on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, in the District.

  • Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto) At approximately 3:28 pm in the 400 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 23179273
  • Armed Robbery (Gun) At approximately 6:01 pm in 3900 4th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23179362
  • Armed Carjacking (Gun) At approximately 7:33 pm in the 1600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN 23179416

 

On Thursday, November 2, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with the above offenses. During the arrest, he was in possession of a stolen unregistered firearm. He was also charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License.

 

During the detectives’ investigation it was revealed that he also had a fully extraditable warrant for homicide from a neighboring Maryland jurisdiction.

 

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

 

