US Vessel Registrar Center Helps Charters Stay in Compliance
As the Authorities Stop Illegal Charters, the Vessel Registrar Center Offers Access to Documentation Which Helps Charters to Be Compliant.
Through the Vessel Registrar Center, vessel owners can find the forms they need to not just apply for a Certificate of Documentation, but to renew it and reinstate it as well.”MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent publications from the United States Coast Guard (USCG) have reported that the USCG has stopped illegal charter operations on the Florida coast in which the charter businesses nor the vessels have been legally registered. The US Vessel Registrar Center, an online company that assists vessel owners with vessel documentation, has announced that they are offering fast and secure solutions to avoid or remedy similar situations.
In an October 11th press release entitled “Coast Guard, Partner Agencies Stop Illegal Charter Operations Off Treasure Island,” the Coast Guard listed “some potential fines for illegally operating a charter vessel” such as “up to $19,324 for failure to produce a valid Certificate of Documentation for vessels over five net tons.”
The Vessel Registrar Center, among other forms, offers applications for a Certificate of Documentation for eligible vessels.
Additionally, vessel owners can use forms at the Vessel Registrar Center to renew their vessel's documentation. Should the documentation have expired for more than 30 days, vessel owners can reinstate their documentation through the site as well.
If a Certificate has been lost or mutilated, a vessel owner needs to have an intact physical Certificate to be in compliance. The Vessel Registrar Center offers applications for a “Certified Copy” of the Certificate.
The Vessel Registrar Center offers boat documentation forms such as the Abstract of Title, a form to change a vessel’s endorsement/trade indicator, a form to apply for a preferred ship mortgage, and forms to update the managing owner’s address among others.
For more information about applying for a United States Coast Guard Certificate of Documentation, legally operating a charter, or to make a press inquiry, contact the Vessel Registrar Center at info@vesselregistrar.us.
