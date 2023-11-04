Submit Release
Lane Closure on WV 2, Energy Highway, Paden City, to Begin Monday, November 6, 2023

A portion of WV 2, Energy Highway, in Paden City, at milepost 1.30, will be restricted to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, November 6, 2023, through Wednesday, November 22, 2023, for a culvert replacement. There will be a 9 - foot lane restriction. Emergency vehicles and school bused will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to slow down and use an alternate route.
 
Alternate Routes: Use WV 18 (Tyler Highway) or WV 180 (Veteran’s Highway).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

