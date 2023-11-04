Right Lane Closure on Apple Harvest Drive, in Berkeley County, Beginning Sunday, November 5, 2023

Page Content

The right lane will be closed on Apple Harvest Drive, WV 45, in Berkeley County, from the entrance to the Commons to the entrance of Sheetz, between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Sunday, November 5, 2023, through Friday, October 10, 2023, to allow for paving operations. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​