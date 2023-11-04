Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,372 in the last 365 days.

Wood County Route 46, Wadesville Road, Will be Closed on Monday, November 6, 2023, and Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Page Content

Wood County Route 46, Wadesville Road, will be closed to all traffic beginning 4.1 miles from the intersection of Wood County Route 17, Lee Creek Road, and continuing to milepost 4.37, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Monday, November 6, 2023, and Tuesday, November 7, 2023, for a culvert replacement.
 
Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

You just read:

Wood County Route 46, Wadesville Road, Will be Closed on Monday, November 6, 2023, and Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more