Wood County Route 46, Wadesville Road, Will be Closed on Monday, November 6, 2023, and Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Page Content

Wood County Route 46, Wadesville Road, will be closed to all traffic beginning 4.1 miles from the intersection of Wood County Route 17, Lee Creek Road, and continuing to milepost 4.37, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Monday, November 6, 2023, and Tuesday, November 7, 2023, for a culvert replacement.



Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​