Việt Nam's farm produce, processed food introduced in India

VIETNAM, November 4 -  

 NEW DELHI – More than 30 Vietnamese enterprises have their agricultural products and processed food introduced at World Food India (WFI) 2023 that opened in New Delhi, India, on November 3.

Việt Nam is chosen as one of three "focus countries" with a pavilion covering 200 sq.m at the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Vietnamese pavilion, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyễn Thanh Hải highlighted the growing trade relations between Việt Nam and India in recent years.

"The Indian food market is very large and there is still a lot of room for Vietnamese businesses to explore," he said.

Indian Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala visited the Vietnamese pavilion. He expressed his impression of Vietnamese products.

A seminar is scheduled to take place on November 5 to highlight the potential of Vietnamese agricultural products and processed food. This is an opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to connect with Indian partners in the field.

The three-day WFI 2023 attracted 1,200 exhibitors, including 146 global companies, ministerial-level delegations from 19 countries and territories. Over 50 workshops with over 200 speakers will be held within the framework of the event. VNA/VNS

