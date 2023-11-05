DIFA Expo 2023: Autonomous a2z Envisions Korean Self-Driving Cars Driving in the USA and Singapore in the Near Future

Autonomous a2z’s autonomous mobility ‘PROJECT MS’ | Provided by Autonomous a2z

Yu Byeong-yong, a director of Autonomous a2z, is giving a presentation with the theme ‘a2z’s challenge for level 4 autonomous driving realization’ to visitors at the Autonomous a2z booth set up at the ‘DIFA Expo 2023’ | Photo courtesy - AVING News

Project SD, the vehicle platform that targets autonomous delivery mobility, displayed at the Autonomous a2z booth | Photo courtesy - AVING News

Visitors listen to an explanation from an Autonomous a2z representative about the autonomous mobility platform ‘Project MS’ at the Autonomous a2z booth at the DIFA Expo 2023 held at Daegu EXCO on the 19th. | Photo courtesy - AVING News