St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, LSA, VCOR, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4008126
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/03/2023 at 1622 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 NB MM 117.6
TOWN: Ryegate
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dylan Barcomb
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, LSA, VCOR, Negligent Operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/03/2023 at 1547 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a Red Toyota Tacoma hauling a trailer driving erratically and being aggressive towards other operators on the roadway on Interstate 91 in the Town of Thetford. At 1622 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police received reports of the same Red Tundra pickup truck hauling a trailer in a motor vehicle crash at Mile Marker 117.6 in the town of Ryegate, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator from witness testimony. The operator had left the scene of arrival before Troopers arrival. Troopers located Barcomb on RT 5 and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and several other charges. Barcomb was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Caledonia Criminal Division for 12/04/2023 at 0830 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Caledonia Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/2023 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.