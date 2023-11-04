Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, LSA, VCOR, Negligent Operation

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A4008126                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                          

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/03/2023 at 1622 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 NB MM 117.6

TOWN: Ryegate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dylan Barcomb

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, LSA, VCOR, Negligent Operation

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 11/03/2023 at 1547 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a Red Toyota Tacoma hauling a trailer driving erratically and being aggressive towards other operators on the roadway on Interstate 91 in the Town of Thetford. At 1622 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police received reports of the same Red Tundra pickup truck hauling a trailer in a motor vehicle crash at Mile Marker 117.6 in the town of Ryegate, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator from witness testimony. The operator had left the scene of arrival before Troopers arrival. Troopers located Barcomb on RT 5 and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and several other charges. Barcomb was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Caledonia Criminal Division for 12/04/2023 at 0830 hours.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Caledonia Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/2023 at 0830 hours      

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

