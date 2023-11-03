MPD Searching for Critical Missing Woman

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Chyna Crawford.

Crawford was last seen on Monday, October 23, 2023, in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road Southeast. Her vehicle, a gray 2012 Mercedes Benz CLS550 with Virginia temporary license plate 998859V, is also missing.

Crawford is described as a black female, 5’7” in height, 120 pounds, with long black dread locks and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.

CCN: 23176298