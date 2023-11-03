Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,426 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Critical Missing Woman

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Chyna Crawford.

Crawford was last seen on Monday, October 23, 2023, in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road Southeast. Her vehicle, a gray 2012 Mercedes Benz CLS550 with Virginia temporary license plate 998859V, is also missing.

Crawford is described as a black female, 5’7” in height, 120 pounds, with long black dread locks and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.

CCN: 23176298

You just read:

MPD Searching for Critical Missing Woman

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more