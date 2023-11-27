Community Volunteers Gather to Plant and Beautify 10 Fruit Trees at Liberty Street Garden

Liberty Street Garden is staffed by women who have been victims of sex trafficking. Working in the garden helps them overcome backgrounds of of abuse, addiction, poverty, and limited opportunities. Members of the North Texas office of Meritage Homes helped a community vegetable garden increase its tree canopy, become more beautiful and more productive. Liberty Street Garden provides organic vegetables, herbs – and now more fruits – to farmers markets and local restaurants in Dallas. Apple, Peach, and Plum trees were added to the garden.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Arbor Day arrives in November, but Texas Trees Foundation got an early start on planting!

For the first tree planting of the fall, Texas Trees Foundation partnered with Meritage Homes and the Arbor Day Foundation to plant Apple, Peach and Plum trees at the innovative Liberty Street Garden in the Wilson Historic District near Swiss Avenue in East Dallas. The planting took place on Wednesday, October 18.

Liberty Street Garden launched this summer, gives survivors of trafficking and exploitation not only the chance to learn vegetable and fruit gardening, but also a chance to restart their lives. The new garden provides organic vegetables, herbs – and now more fruits – to farmers markets and local restaurants in Dallas.

Texas Trees Foundation, a catalyst in the greening of North Central Texas since 1982, works with the Arbor Day Foundation, the world’s largest membership nonprofit dedicated to planting trees.

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. With their support, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come,” said Janette Monear, President and CEO of Texas Trees Foundation.

“Meritage Homes is helping to create more resilient communities through these projects. Their efforts to improve tree canopy and greenspace in these areas will provide a meaningful, long-lasting impact on residents for years to come,” said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of Arbor Day Foundation

"Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large," says Rachel McGregor, Urban Forestry Manager for Texas Trees Foundation. "Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Urban trees filter the air by removing pollution which improves a city’s overall air quality. They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride."

“Trees play a critical role in creating healthier, safer, more connected neighborhoods and we believe that this partnership and the tree planting program will help enhance the sustainability of the greater communities in which Meritage operates,” said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes

“What you're doing today is really meaningful for us and we appreciate it very much,” said Kathleen Dooley, Chief HR and Operations Officer, New Friends New Life. New Friends New Life fights human trafficking and is committed to transforming the lives of women and children – the organization hires staff to tend the garden.

The Apple, Peach, and Plum trees being added at the time of fall harvest, well, now that just adds to the bounty.