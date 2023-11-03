Supporting Our Veterans Service Clubs

CANADA, November 3 - Released on November 3, 2023

Premier Scott Moe and Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross were in Moose Jaw today to announce that the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program has committed support to 77 projects across the province for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"Our government is proud to provide grants under the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program," Premier Scott Moe said. "This program allows us to take care of veterans in our province and honour our fallen heroes while protecting community gathering places, including Legion branches and Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) units based in Saskatchewan."

Introduced in 2019-20, the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program provides grants for facility repairs, upgrades and operations to non-profit clubs in the province that support veterans. The Government of Saskatchewan continues to invest $1.5 million into the program each year.

"We want to thank our veterans service clubs for their tireless work on behalf of our communities," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "More than $4.5 million has been allocated to 312 successful applicants in 119 different Saskatchewan communities since the program started in 2019."

“Veteran service clubs play an important role in Moose Jaw and across the province by supporting our veterans, providing education and honouring their legacy,” Rural and Remote Health Minister and Moose Jaw North MLA Tim McLeod said. “By helping to strengthen the long-term sustainability of provincial service clubs, we ensure that the sacrifices of our veterans are never forgotten.”

The program is administered by the Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command, who also sits on the adjudication committee with the Saskatchewan ANAVETS.

"The Royal Canadian Legion are extremely grateful to the Government of Saskatchewan for their generous assistance through the Veterans Service Club Support Program," Royal Canadian Legion President Saskatchewan Command Carol Pederson said. "The ongoing upgrades benefit and speak loudly in communities and Legion Branches across Saskatchewan. Thank you for being a government which recognizes and addresses our challenges."

"The Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans of Saskatchewan greatly appreciates the support of the Government of Saskatchewan in the form of the Veterans Service Club Support Program, all our units have continued to benefit greatly from these grants," ANAVETS Saskatchewan Provincial Command President Rick Taylor said. "We have seen all veterans service clubs utilize the funding for facility improvements like new HVAC systems, flooring and upgrading accessibility. All of which enhance our ability to care for Veterans."

More information about the program is available through the Royal Canadian Legion. Saskatchewan Command or email at admin@sasklegion.ca.

