SIRT Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Estevan

On Wednesday, November 1, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Estevan Police Service (EPS) regarding an officer involved shooting that had taken place within the EPS headquarters at approximately 9:25 a.m.

Earlier that morning, EPS received a call for service and discovered a woman who had sustained serious injuries within a residence in Estevan. Despite first aid and medical treatment being provided, the woman was pronounced deceased and her 19 year-old son was arrested.

The 19 year-old man was taken to EPS headquarters to be processed in conjunction with his arrest. During the process of photographing the man, a confrontation took place and the man gained control of an EPS issued firearm. During the incident, one member of EPS was shot, sustaining a serious injury. A second EPS member discharged their service pistol, striking the 19 year-old man.

EPS members provided first aid until EMS arrived. EMS attended the scene and provided care to both the officer and the 19 year-old man before both individuals were transported to hospital, first in Estevan and then to Regina. The 19 year-old man was subsequently declared deceased at approximately 3:50 pm on Wednesday, November 1.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and five SIRT investigators were deployed to Estevan to begin their investigation.

SIRT's investigation will examine the actions of police during this incident. EPS will maintain conduct of the homicide investigation that led to the initial arrest, and the RCMP are investigating the injuries sustained by the EPS member during the incident. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

