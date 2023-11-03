Position Announcement: Session Caseworker

Session Constituent Support Services

House Democratic Caucus, Washington State House of Representatives

Opens: November 3, 2023

Closes: Open until filled, with early applications considered first

Reports to: Caucus Operations Coordinator, Chief of Staff

Location: Thurston County – Olympia, Washington

Salary: $4052 monthly. This position is full-time, temporary, and exempt from civil service laws. Anticipated begin date is Mid-December and end date is March 8, 2024. This position does not include benefits

About The House of Representatives:

The House of Representatives (House) comprises half of the Washington State Legislature and is made up of 98 members elected to serve two-year terms, representing 49 legislative districts. The House employs approximately 240 full-time year-round staff and 100 temporary session staff and interns. Staff workgroups include, nonpartisan staff, Democratic Caucus staff and Republican Caucus staff. The Legislature meets annually on the second Monday in January in the Capitol Building in Olympia. Regular legislative sessions take place January through March in even-numbered years and January through April in odd-numbered years. Special legislative sessions occur as needed.

Our workplace is on the beautiful Capitol Campus in Olympia. The 486-acre campus includes the Legislative Building and other historic structures, as well as popular parks and trails with views of Capitol Lake, Budd Inlet, and the Olympic Mountains.

The House of Representatives holds themselves to the Legislative Code of Conduct which expects the following:

We conduct ourselves with self-awareness, self-respect, and professionalism;

We treat others with respect, dignity, and civility, regardless of status or position; and

We refrain from engaging in hostile, intimidating, offensive, or unlawful activities or behaviors that may amount to discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, or bullying.

About The House Democratic Caucus:

The Washington State House Democratic Caucus (HDC) consists exclusively of the Democratic members of the Washington State House of Representatives. Our caucus staff team is comprised of administrative, policy and communications professionals supporting HDC members in their legislative activities. Policy analysts provide analysis, research and legislative strategy advising in their respective policy areas to all House Democrats. Communications specialists help members of the HDC communicate with their district, the media, interested parties and the general public about policies considered and passed by the Legislature. Legislative assistants staff member offices and support legislators in successfully fulfilling their duties through scheduling and administration, office management, bill tracking, casework and constituent correspondence. HDC caucus staff share a passion for public service, a commitment to addressing inequities in partnership with community, and for improving the way Washington delivers services to its residents.

Honoring diversity, equity and inclusion means that as an organization, and as individuals, we are committed to ensuring that all employees enjoy a respectful, safe, and supportive working environment. Only by fostering the inclusion of people from all backgrounds, cultures, and attributes, can Washington State House of Representatives employees achieve their fullest potential and best advance the goals and mission of the House of Representatives.

Position Profile:

The Session Caseworker provides assistance to constituents by liaising with state and local agencies and service providers on behalf of legislative offices. Daily work is overseen by the Casework Coordinator and Caucus Operations Coordinator.

How You’ll Be Expected to Contribute:

Administration:

Work with Legislative Assistants to identify, plan, complete and close cases

Communicate with state agency liaisons, local governments, and nonprofit service organizations to find options and facilitate solutions

Represent member offices to constituents, agencies, and non-governmental organizations regarding casework

Represent each office as instructed by applying polite, confidential, efficient and effective communication and problem solving skills

Provide written updates to member offices and Casework Coordinator as required

Maintain organized, detailed casework logs and case files in accordance with public record retention requirements

The Successful Candidate Will Meet These Qualifications:

Proven problem-solving abilities

Knowledge of state and local government agency functions and services, and judicial structure

Highly organized and able to perform detailed tasks accurately and efficiently under time constraints

Able to prioritize a wide variety of short- and long-term tasks from multiple individuals

Effective and culturally competent communicator

Strong writing, editing, and oral communication skills, including knowledge of standard format and protocol for professional correspondence

Ability to uphold legislative decorum, exercise professional judgment, and maintain confidentiality

Additional Desirable Qualifications:

Handle sensitive cases and respectfully communicate with constituents experiencing crisis

Listen, problem solve, and communicate with kindness and empathy

Bilingual a plus

Persistent and resourceful in conducting research and problem solving

Prior experience or training in casework, social work, or working for elected officials

Prior legislative, office management, and administrative support experience

Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Outlook email and calendar functions

Note: Diverse backgrounds in education and experience could be successful in this role and will be considered. Candidates with any combination of experience that demonstrates the ability to perform the work will be considered.

Conditions of Employment/Working Conditions:

This position requires an onsite/in-person presence during the legislative session, including state holidays. Some evening and weekend work may be required.

How To Apply:

Intrigued? If so, please submit the below items combined in one document:

(1) a letter of interest specifically addressing the qualifications;

(2) a current resume describing in detail your experience and education; and

(3) a minimum of three professional references with contact information (e.g., address, e-mail address, and telephone)

Send application materials to jobs.hdc@leg.wa.gov. Applicant screening will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled, but early applications will be considered first.

The Washington State House of Representatives is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, creed, color, national origin, sex, marital status, sexual orientation/gender identity, age, disability, honorably discharged veteran, or military status, or using a trained service animal by a person with a disability. We encourage people of all backgrounds to apply, including those listed above and those with other diverse life experiences. Persons requiring reasonable accommodation in the application process or requiring information in an alternative format may contact House ADA Coordinator Kyle Overmiller at kyle.overmiller@leg.wa.gov or 360-786-7271, or TTD 1-800-635-9993. Those with a hearing impairment in need of accommodation are encouraged to contact the Washington Relay Service at 7-1-1 or www.washingtonrelay.com.