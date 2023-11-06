Ahipoki to Offer Veterans and Active Military Half Off a Poke Bowl on Veterans Day
Our Veterans Day discount is a small way our company can show appreciation to those that have served and continue serving our country”DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, on Saturday, November 11, 2023, Ahipoki will offer veterans and active military personnel 50% off poke bowls with valid identification when ordering at the restaurant.
First taking the poke scene by storm in late 2015, fans have come to know Ahipoki as the ‘go-to’ for quick serve poke bowls. Serving signature poke bowls such as Tuna Luau, Blazing Salmon, Kimchi Shrimp and other sushi grade fish like ahi tuna, salmon and shrimp garnished with a wide selection of vegetables and exotic toppings like daikon sprouts, seaweed salad and masago served over a bowl of rice, salad, or kelp noodles. Hot bowls such as Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Sriracha Shrimp, Teriyaki Salmon, and other selections are also available.
With 24 restaurants currently open throughout Arizona and California, Ahipoki has two more locations slated to open later this year in Sylmar, California and Rialto, California, in addition to Surprise, Arizona in late 2024.
Fans can stay up to date by visiting our social media platforms on Instagram at @ahipoki and Facebook at /Ahipoki. For more information on all restaurants locations, visit www.ahipokibowl.com/storelocator
About Ahipoki:
Ahipoki features a contemporary twist on traditional Hawaiian poke. Our signature poke bowls are a fusion of the freshest sushi grade fish like salmon and ahi tuna blended with a vibrant mix of vegetable toppings and all tossed in our house-made sauces that create the perfect hand-crafted bowl. Every bite is a flavor packed adventure celebrating a dish rich in history and bursting with modern-day flair.
Christine Holtz
Ahipoki
christine@ahipoki.com
