The Richardson Block is historically significant at the local, state, and regional levels for its associations with the development of New England’s nationally prominent leather industry, which was headquartered in Boston. The Richardson Block is also architecturally significant as an extraordinary example of a unified architectural composition for an entire city block of commercial buildings; as a rare example of small-scale, Neo-Grec architecture; for its use of a marble façade on a mercantile building; and as the accomplishment of a nationally known architect, William G. Preston. Large-scale redevelopment in the Central Business District poses a threat to the survival of this intimately proportioned historic block.

Read Richardson Block Study Report

There are two ways to provide feedback on this potential landmark designation: