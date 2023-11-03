Fruitful crop expected this season based on excellent Australian growing conditions
The stone fruit harvest begins in late October through to March 2024. Montague is embracing this season with renewed enthusiasm, following a low yield crop last summer
Montague and partners grow stone fruit in Australian regions: Stanthorpe (QLD), Swan Hill, Cobram, Katunga and Shepparton (VIC), Donnybrook & Perth Hills (WA).
Last summer proved challenging for many growers due to excessive rain and hail in some regions. We are working hard with our growers to prepare for a strong harvest with a larger crop this season.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, leading Australian fresh produce business, Montague, is going to see a larger stone fruit crop compared to last season and the team is ready to pack the additional fruit in its state-of-the-art pack house facility in Narre Warren.
— Rowan Little, Chief Innovation Officer
With a warmer summer expected, stone fruit production is providing much enthusiasm for growers and retailers. With over 6,600,950 kilograms of fruit forecasted to be packed by Montague. Growers anticipate a strong crop that is abundant with larger, sweeter plums, peaches, and nectarines. The response from retailers has been strong in relation to the upcoming season.
“The 2022/23 summer proved to be challenging for many growers due to the excessive amount of rain fall in some regions and hail. The wetter growing conditions resulted in a lower crop volume, however we are working hard with our growers to prepare for a strong harvest with a larger crop this season.” said Rowan Little, Chief Innovation Officer.
Montague production comes more than 340,960 trees grown in Stanthorpe (QLD), Swan Hill, Cobram, Katunga and Shepparton (VIC), Donnybrook & Perth Hills (WA). These areas have rich soils, generous rainfall, and summer sunshine with cool evenings.
“The stone fruit harvest begins in late October through to March 2024 and the entire business is embracing this season with renewed enthusiasm, following a low yield crop last summer”, said Angela Bracken, Senior Marketing Manager. “The team have been exhausting all avenues to improve bird management and water use in the orchard and to reduce waste since last summer. The business is sustainability-focused and part of that will include consumer education on storage and different uses for stone fruit this season. Australia has to reduce food waste”, said Angela Bracken.
Montague stone fruit is all hand-picked and grown to strict specifications to ensure the fruit meets the brand standards and the consumer can enjoy consistent, quality produce.
CROC EGGS™ plums are available only at Woolworths, with MONTAGUE Tree™ plums available in Coles and independent green grocers from November until March 2024. Donut peaches will be available only at Costco from January.
Background Information:
Montague is one of Australia’s leading fresh produce businesses. Founded by William (Bill) Montague (OAM) in 1948, activities include fruit production and packing, food sales and marketing, and the provision of storage and logistics services. The Montague team and their network of national and global horticulture partners are dedicated to developing innovation in the industry and educating consumers about the world of fresh produce.
To keep up to date with new innovations from Montague or interact with the team online, please visit: www.montague.com.au
