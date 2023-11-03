Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) Celebrates 10th Anniversary of #WEDO2023 Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) is gearing up for the 10th annual Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Summit (#WEDO2023) set to take place at the Delegates Dining Room within the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Friday, November 17, 2023. This event, officially celebrated globally on November 19, brings together a lineup of distinguished speakers and honorees to recognize the immense impact of women in business and entrepreneurship.
The summit, which will be livestreamed to 144 countries and 111 top universities around the world, will feature an array of prominent figures, including Sue Wagner, co-founder of BlackRock and Apple Board Member; Fran Weissler, Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer; Cathy Hughes, Founder of Urban Inc (formerly Radio One); Marc Lore, Founder of Wonder, Jet.com, and Owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves; Jenny Just, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of PEAK6 Investments; Muffy McMillan, Chairwoman of the Board of Cargill Inc.; and the world-renowned sex therapist Dr. Ruth.
The #WEDO2023 agenda will celebrate the pivotal role women play in the global adoption of disruptive technologies, including AI, blockchain technology, and Web 3.0. It will highlight the positive impact this community is having on advancing economic freedom, dignity, and entrepreneurial opportunities for women worldwide. The overarching theme of the event is to empower, celebrate, and support women and girls globally to alleviate poverty.
"A decade of defying expectations, championing the cause, and uplifting women entrepreneurs. Our 10th anniversary is a reminder that we're not just marking time; we're making history together,” states Wendy Diamond, Founder of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization.
"Our foundation is dedicated to unearthing innovative approaches to economically empower women. By elevating women financially, we're not just transforming their communities, states, and countries, but we're also sculpting a global roadmap to eradicate poverty," Diamond passionately states.
Summit highlights include:
WEDO sponsoring disadvantaged female students to attend the United Nations.
An announcement of the funding of 1000 impoverished women with microloans to start their own entrepreneurial endeavors in partnership with Opportunity International.
WEDO's support for Defy Ventures' transformative EIT entrepreneurship program for incarcerated women, with an impressive 84% success rate in preventing recidivism.
The summit’s esteemed partners, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Loreen Arbus Foundation, Cargill Foundation, Opportunity International, and OWC (Other World Computing).
About Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization
Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) is a 501c3 all-volunteer grassroots movement that carries throughout the year in support of women's economic empowerment globally. WEDO ignites women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to initiate startups, drive economic expansion, and advance communities worldwide. Celebrated in 144 countries, 65 universities/colleges internationally, and the United Nations, WEDO's mission is to empower the 4 billion women and girls worldwide to be catalysts for change and uplift the 388 million who live in poverty.
Join Our Social Impact Campaign on November 30, 2022, and CELEBRATE, EMPOWER, AND SUPPORT WOMEN IN BUSINESS TO ALLEVIATE POVERTY. WEDO has proclaimed the Wednesday after Thanksgiving to be dedicated to Women in Business, inspiring women and men to pledge their support to #ChooseWOMEN in business.
About Wendy Diamond - Founder WEDO/#ChooseWOMEN
Wendy Diamond is an Impact Investor, Entrepreneur, Humanitarian, Founder of LDP Ventures, Animal Fair Media, and an Ellis Island Honor Society recipient. Inspired by her volunteer work with the Adelante Foundation in Honduras, Wendy launched Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)/#ChooseWOMEN in 2013 to economically empower women and alleviate poverty on a global scale.
For #WEDO2023 Speakers/Agenda, LIVESTREAM details, and Press Registration (Limited Availability - Must Be Approved), please contact Missy@womenseday.org.
For more information about Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization, please visit www.womenseday.org.
Media Contact:
Ryan McCormick
