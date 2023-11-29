Wedgewood Weddings & Events Takes Over La Jolla Cove Hotel's Coveted Rooftop Venue

Open-air ceremony site with ocean views at La Jolla Cove Rooftop Newly renovated reception space at La Jolla Cove Rooftop Cozy lounge area with firepits and ocean views at La Jolla Cove Rooftop

To expand its upscale portfolio, Wedgewood Weddings & Events has taken on the operational management of the highly desirable rooftop at La Jolla Cove Hotel.

We're committed to delivering top-tier service, and our partnership with La Jolla Cove Hotel allows us to do just that. From its prime location to its stunning views, this venue is exceptional.” — Bill Zaruka, CEO

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedgewood Weddings & Events is expanding its impressive list of Southern California venues with the addition of the beloved La Jolla Cove Hotel's rooftop location. The new site, now named "La Jolla Cove Rooftop by Wedgewood Weddings," is set to become the quintessential choice for couples seeking an iconic coastal backdrop combined with a well-curated event experience.

Overlooking the iconic La Jolla Cove and situated along the cliffs above the Pacific Ocean, La Jolla Cove Rooftop offers panoramic views of the rugged coastline. Its seaside setting in the heart of La Jolla provides an unparalleled location for weddings, corporate events, and private parties seeking a distinctive San Diego ambiance. "Our staff at La Jolla Cove Hotel is excited to be working with Wedgewood Weddings. Their entire team has been great to work with, and we look forward to hosting many memorable events atop this one-of-a-kind rooftop venue," said Cody Asselin, General Manager of La Jolla Cove Hotel.

Leveraging its industry-leading reputation and expertise, Wedgewood Weddings & Events will bring a robust suite of services and all-inclusive packages to this new venue, ensuring that each ceremony held at La Jolla Cove Rooftop delivers a unique, elevated experience.

The switch to Wedgewood Weddings & Events brings a bevy of benefits for clients, including a seamless planning process, industry connections with recommended vendors, and a dedicated team of event professionals. While primarily serving as a wedding location, the rooftop is also available for other events and will be open for tours seven days a week.

"We're thrilled to add La Jolla Cove Rooftop to our portfolio of event venues," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "The rooftop's distinctive location offers unparalleled views of the local shoreline, palm trees, and the Pacific Ocean, making it an outstanding venue for events of all kinds."

Nick Harrison, General Manager of La Jolla Cove Rooftop, added, "We aim to make every event an incredible experience that reflects the distinctive style and needs of our clients. We're confident that the stunning setting of La Jolla Cove Rooftop, combined with our experienced team, will achieve just that."

The partnership of Wedgewood Weddings & Events and La Jolla Cove Hotel is a unique blend of legacy, locale, and expertise, destined to deliver extraordinary events for generations to come.

For more information, visit WedgewoodWeddings.com/LaJollaCoveRooftop.

A Remarkable New Approach to Special Occasions - With Love From Wedgewood Weddings