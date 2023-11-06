Marketing Expert Allie Marconi of Copperstate Farms to Share Expertise at MJBizCon in Las Vegas on November 28, 2023

Copperstate Farms is a vertically integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona established in 2016. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of cannabis and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona,

Allie Marconi, Senior Director of Marketing at Copperstate Farms, has launched several award-winning products to the Arizona market for Copperstate Farms. Marconi will be sharing her expertise at this year’s MJBizCon.