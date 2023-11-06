Marketing Expert Allie Marconi of Copperstate Farms to Share Expertise at MJBizCon in Las Vegas on November 28, 2023
During my presentation at MJBizCon, I’ll be sharing actionable expert strategies for fellow cannabis industry insiders to help them reach their targeted consumers.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis company, today announced that Allie Marconi, demonstrated marketing leader and the company’s Senior Director of Marketing, will present at MJBizCon, one of the largest cannabis business conferences in the nation, on November 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
— Allie Marconi, Senior Director of Marketing
Named one of Marijuana Venture’s 40 Under 40 rising stars, Marconi has been with Copperstate Farms for more than five years. Working closely with the company's retail, cultivation, and processing arms, Marconi has helped Copperstate Farms launch several award-winning products to the Arizona market, extending the company's consumer brand portfolio. Additionally, Marconi plays a key role in the ongoing development of the company's Sol Flower dispensary brand, which has nine locations across Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, Tempe (McClintock and University), and Tucson (Foothills, North Tucson, South Tucson, and Casas Adobes).
A go-to industry spokesperson, in addition to MJBizcon, Marconi has shared her marketing and branding expertise at the Marijuana Industry Trade Association, Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, and other networking events. Prior to entering the cannabis industry, Marconi was the brand manager for Fox Restaurant Concepts, managing eight brands across seven states.
During her presentation, Marconi will share expert tips on how to have a fresh, sustainable approach to PR and marketing, no matter the size of a company’s marketing budget.
“When there are budget cuts, oftentimes marketing and PR are the first to go–but that’s exactly what not to do,” Marconi said. “Marketing can make or break a cannabis business. During my presentation at MJBizCon, I’ll be sharing actionable expert strategies for fellow cannabis industry insiders to help them reach their targeted consumers.”
Session Name: Brand Consistency Without Stagnation: How to Keep Your Brand Fresh and Familiar
Date and Time: November 28 at 2:30 p.m.
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms is a vertically integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and is the parent company of multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, with locations in Metro Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona.
To learn more about Copperstate Farms, visit CopperstateFarms.com, and to learn more about MJBizCon, visit www.MJBizCon.com.
About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:
Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of cannabis and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona, on behalf of licensed entity Holistic Patient Wellness Group, Inc. (License #00000019DCGM00234427 and #00000015ESEM68131310).
Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, with locations in Phoenix Metro and Tucson, Arizona. Sol Flower dispensaries can be found in Deer Valley, Scottsdale, Sun City, two in Tempe, Foothills, South Tucson, North Tucson, and Casa Adobes. In 2022, the Company was ranked No. 1660 on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local workers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.
