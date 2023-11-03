Greensville Correctional Center on Lockdown as Security Staff Addresses Drugs and Con...

Press Release November 03, 2023

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has placed Greensville Correctional Center on a lockdown status to ensure operational safety and security following the death of an inmate on Monday, October 30. The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell, and despite the use of lifesaving techniques, the inmate was later pronounced deceased.

On the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 2, during the searches associated with the lockdown staff members found an inmate in possession of the following suspected drugs and contraband: 8 to 10 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 100 to 150 suboxone strips, 15 grams of THC oil in a waxy form, 2 doses of LSD and tobacco.

While the facility is locked down, all forms of visitation (in-person and virtual) and inmate phone calls will be canceled to devote maximum staffing resources to the ongoing security measures. Those wishing to correspond with inmates at Greensville can send and receive mail. More information about sending mail to VADOC inmates can be found here.

A lockdown status limits inmate movement, allowing Security Staff to conduct searches for drugs and contraband more freely. The lockdown is anticipated to be completed by Monday, Nov. 20, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

This is an active investigation. No further information will be released at this time.