ATI Adds Kress Restoration to its Portfolio of Companies

Strengthens Presence in PennsylvaniaANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATI Restoration, LLC ("ATI" or "Company"), America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor and a national leader in restoration, environmental remediation, and reconstruction services, announced today it has completed the merger with Kress Restoration. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded by brothers Glenn and Donald Kress in 1963, Kress Restoration has proudly served western Pennsylvania for 60 years. Today, brothers Brad and Brian Kress continue the family legacy. Their team of 48 certified restorers specialize in fire and water damage.
“Kress Restoration is a pioneer in the restoration industry,” said ATI President Jeff Moore. “They’ve earned an outstanding reputation for customer service throughout Western Pennsylvania and have set a high bar for restorers everywhere. We’re honored to welcome Kress Restoration to the ATI portfolio.”
“Dad and Uncle Donald never imagined the company they started together 60 years ago would still be thriving today,” said Brad Kress. “Brian and I are honored to continue providing quality work for our customers.”
“We’re proud of our employees, many of whom have been with us for decades,” said Brad Kress. “Partnering with ATI enables us to offer all of them greater opportunities for professional growth and advancement.”
The strategic partnership with Kress Restoration complements the Company’s existing offices in Pennsylvania and Ohio and demonstrates ATI’s commitment to growing its presence in the region.
About ATI Restoration, LLC
Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, ATI Restoration is America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the Company specializes in restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters with an unwavering commitment to customer service. ATI employs over 2,000 employees operating out of 68 offices nationwide.
About Kress Restoration, LLC
Kress Restoration was founded in 1963 by Glenn and Donald Kress. The family-owned business has proudly served Western Pennsylvania for 60 years. Brothers Brad and Brian Kress continue the family legacy today.
