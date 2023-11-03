Williston Barracks / Crash update
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1006930
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston State Police Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 18, 2023, at approximately 0947 hours
STREET: VT Route 15
TOWN: Cambridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Red Wing Lane
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Matthew Gillespie
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, VT
PASSENGER: Juvenile
AGE: 10
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi
VEHICLE MODEL: Endeavor
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Catastrophic front-end contact and induced damage
INJURIES: Serious, life-threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Katelyn Ferris
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stafford Springs, CT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Catastrophic front-end contact and induced damage
INJURIES: Serious, but not suspected to be life-threatening
HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center
UPDATE: On November 3, 2023, following their investigation into this crash, the Vermont State Police issued Matthew Gillespie a citation ordering him to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on December 20, 2023 at 1230 hours for the charge of gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting. Gillespie was also issued traffic tickets for driving with a suspended license, operating without liability insurance and failing to drive to the right.
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 18, 2023, at approximately 0947 hours, members of the Williston State Police Field Station were dispatched to a reported two-car head-on collision on VT Route 15 in the Town of Cambridge. Preliminary investigation has shown, the operator of Vehicle 1, Matthew Gillespie (32) of Waterville, VT was traveling west on VT Route 15 and crossed over the double yellow centerline. Subsequent to Vehicle 1 crossing the centerline it struck Vehicle 2 in the eastbound travel lane. According to witness statements, the operator of Vehicle 1, may have been attempting to pass another uninvolved vehicle at some time prior. The operator of Vehicle 2 was subsequently identified as Katelyn Ferris (28) of Stafford Springs, CT.
Gillespie was flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center due to life-threatening injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash. Ferris and a passenger of Vehicle 1 were both transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Cambridge and Johnson Fire Departments, Cambridge and Fairfax Rescue Squads. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or the events leading up to this incident and hasn't spoken to an investigator is asked to contact the Williston State Police Barracks. No further information is available at this time.