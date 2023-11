Media release/ New Haven Barracks/ MV crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B504306

TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: LT Thomas Mozzer/ Trooper Hauter

STATION: New Haven barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/4/2023 at 1156 hrs.

STREET: US RT7

TOWN: New Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dog Team Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brittany Aunchman

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Colorado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Anthony Neary

AGE: 83

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end damage

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/4/23, at approximately 1156 hrs., troopers responded to a 2-vehicle collision on RT & near the intersection of Dog Team Road in New Haven. Upon arriving on scene, it was determined Vehicle #1, driven by Brittany Auncham, was traveling northbound on RT7 and failed to stop for Vehicle #2 as it was stopped in traffic and making a left turn on Dog Team Road. Both operators sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision and were transported to Porter Hospital in Middlebury for evaluation. RT7 traffic was temporarily halted while New Haven Fire Department and Middlebury Rescue dealt with the crash scene and operators.

Operator #1, Auchman was screened at Porter Hospital for intoxication and later processed for DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Addison County District Court– Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

Lieutenant Thomas Mozzer

Station Commander

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472