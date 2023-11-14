Creative Artist, Parker Heath, is announcing a New Apparel Line featuring High Fashion Made in America.
Heath’s new apparel collection is a combination of taking designs from his signature abstract art woven throw blankets, and translating them into woven jackets and shorts.
PAR KER made’s New Apparel line is inspired by original abstract art and is launching at Winter Markets and is available online at PARKERMADESHOP.COM.
Each of my designs evokes a sense of mid-century meets boho, with contrasting abstract linework, and bold textural elements. With an artistic style that is definitely influenced by my SoCal upbringing
— Parker Heath, Creative Artist & Founder of PAR KER made
Parker Heath, Creative Artist and CEO of PAR KER made commented, “My new apparel line really is a dream come to reality. Ever since I began translating and transforming my work into new media, like my woven throw blankets, I always thought it would be so cool to create one-of-a-kind tailored and high fashion pieces based on my abstract designs.”
A modern renaissance man and the quintessential abstract artist, Parker Heath, Creative Artist and CEO of PAR KER made hails from San Diego, CA, and has cultivated a truly unique pedigree. Starting with his 2022 graduation from San Diego State University’s School of Art + Design where he gained his BFA in Studio Arts. Heath is also an accomplished professional freestyle BMX athlete and agency-signed male model.
Heath’s abstract work primarily starts with sketches and paint on canvas before the patterns evolve into home + living collections, and now, a new line of cutting-edge apparel pieces.
Heath shared, “Each of my designs evokes a sense of mid-century meets boho, with contrasting abstract linework, and bold textural elements. With an artistic style that is influenced by my SoCal upbringing, a study of art history, and my travels with BMX and in fashion modeling since I was in my teens.”
Heath explained that his woven jacket design is available in (6) patterns and is nicknamed the “Blazigan”, as the relaxed fit and style of the garment is inspired to take the timeless elegance of a blazer, with the easy charm of a cozy cardigan. The jacquard woven material is also perfectly suited for its one-of-a-kind Blazigan design as it fuses a uniquely styled piece of high fashion that quietly screams chic sophistication with added comfort.
Heath commented, “Translating my abstract work into home + living collections has led to experimenting into more product categories, and is how my new apparel collection began. Diving into the world of fashion has been so fun and I’m thrilled to have curated a (6) piece collection that expands my creative capabilities and explores new forms for consumers to enjoy my work.”
Heath’s new apparel collection is a combination of taking designs from his signature abstract art woven throw blankets, that are constructed from woven cotton thread. “This method adds a unique and intricate up-close detail that in my eyes, has always reinforced a purist approach, maintaining somewhat of a sculptural and functional way to present my art. By collaborating with a custom tailor who elegantly cuts & sews my woven designs into jackets and matching shorts I have created something entirely unique and that my clients love!” Heath shared.
Heath’s apparel collection will debut at upcoming winter markets alongside his original artwork, abstract paintings, and his full line of home + living collections that offer, a “wide variety of designs with bold artistic style, and fun modern art in a non-traditional way.”
Heath’s upcoming San Diego Artisan Craft Market's Schedule includes Saturday and Sunday, Nov 18-19, 2023 at San Diego Made - Holiday Market at Julep Venue from 11 am-5 pm (1735 Hancock St, San Diego, CA 92101) and on Saturday and Sunday, Dec 2-3, 2023 at San Diego Made - Makers Arcade Holiday Fair from 10 am-5 pm (1000 N. Harbor Dr. San Diego, CA 92101).
Heath shared, “My collection of abstract art jacquard woven throw blankets was my very first home + living collection and are based on my original abstract paintings. Seeing the first one come to life, and the public’s response to it really changed everything for me. Learning how I could translate my art into a new functional piece where my clients’ could take my art off the wall, touch and feel, and even wrap themselves to fully immerse themselves in my art, opened my eyes to how I could allow people to interact with my art in a less traditional way.”
PAR KER made’s best selling collection of jacquard woven throw blankets has been recognized for its stunning designs and has also been Awarded Best Sustainable Product by NY Now. Offering a completely double-sided 50” x 60” abstract design which features an alternate color scheme allowing users to utilize two blankets in one. This is due to their jacquard double weave creation method that is manufactured with only 100% cotton, and constructed end to end in the USA. Each of these elements combined with a fair mid-range price point, offers an approachable affordability for all kinds of buyers, given that each design is based on Heath’s original handmade art.
Heath’s original abstract designs have also led to two collaborations with wallpaper brands, Wall Snobs and Ayara Home which debuted last year. Each of Heath’s wallpaper collections offers traditional and peel-n-stick options with a variety of colors and patterns. In spring 2024 Heath's new art licensed line with Studio Marks / General Public will launch with a handful of designs available through Top 100 Retailers all across the country.
Heath added, “I am so excited for what 2024 will bring to PAR KER made. I also love that over the last two years, I have been able to collaborate with a wide range of designers and brands through custom commissions. It is an incredible feeling to see how clients envision and want to utilize my art. Either through custom projects or licensing collaborations, I love designing for a wide range of clients and working on custom projects.”
About PAR KER made @parkerheath_
PAR KER made is a San Diego-based lifestyle brand that focuses on hand-crafted functional art collections for home and living. Founded in 2021 by Creative Artist + Designer Parker Heath, their brand's mission is to empower its customers to embrace self-expression, while their products bring excitement to the experience of functional art.
PAR KER made celebrates three years as a successful California-based business, with an international clientele and customers all across the USA. Their collections include Original Abstract Paintings, Woven Throw Blankets, Mirrors, Pillows, Tote Bags, Socks, and his newest line of Apparel that will be available in upcoming 2023 winter markets and is available now online at PARKERMADESHOP.COM.
Parker Heath
PAR KER made
+1 619-822-5133
parker@parkermadeshop.com
