Maine DOE Update – November 3, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

EPS Reports are due on Monday, October 30th. The following reports need to be reviewed and certified first by special education directors and then by superintendents.

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

In light of the tragedy in Lewiston, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has curated resources for talking to children about violence and resources for schools and educators.

The Maine Department of Education's (DOE) Learning Through Technology Team is excited to open the registration and t-shift design contest for the 21st annual MLTI Student Conference events!

Start your scope of work now! The Maine Department of Education (DOE) will soon be seeking applications for the next round of Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative grants. These grants support hands-on, engaging, interdisciplinary outdoor learning and career exploration opportunities that connect students with Maine's amazing natural bounty. See a Newsroom story about 2023 Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative Grants.

As a result of the First Special Session of the 131st Maine Legislature, The State Board of Education is engaging in rulemaking in response to Public Law 2023, Chapter 462, "An Act to Expand Access to School Construction Funding" effective October 25, 2023 which directs the State Board to amend their rule regarding administering funding for integrated, consolidated 9-16 educational facilities.

Dr. Sally Shaywitz states in Overcoming Dyslexia, "The human brain is resilient, but there is no question that early intervention and treatment bring about more positive change at a faster pace than an intervention provided to an older child. The sooner a diagnosis is made, the quicker your child can get help, and the more likely you are to prevent secondary blows to her self-esteem."

The Maine State Board of Education was directed by the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs of the 131st Legislature to study potential revisions to the State Board Rule Chapter 115, the Credentialing of Education Personnel, and to make recommendations as needed via L.D. 485 and a letter from the chairs of the committee dated August 4, 2023. This report is to be submitted by January 2, 2024.

Teaching with Tech is back! The Maine Department of Education (DOE), Learning Through Technology team is excited for the second season of their MLTI (Maine Learning Technology Initiative) Ambassador podcast where they will highlight new faces and voices centered around supporting technology integration across Maine. In the first season of Teaching with Tech, episodes focused on a variety of topics ranging from digital citizenship, artificial intelligence, STEAM-based learning, and gamification in the classroom.

Maine youth have shown they want to take action on things that matter in their community. That is why Volunteer Maine, the state service commission, is offering $1,500 mini-grants to support youth-led projects through its Semester of Service grant program. Applications are due on or before November 2, 2023.

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Seventeen Presque Isle High School (PIHS) students, along with two University of Maine at Presque Isle (UMPI) students, recently had the opportunity to participate in a week-long educational experience at Hurricane Island. This exciting experience was made possible due to an anonymous donor who fully funded the adventure, and was open to any student with an interest in career exploration in the sciences through Presque Isle High School's newly implemented ELO program.

According to ID Tech, research indicates that approximately two months of reading and math skills are lost over a single summer. Often referred to as 'summer slide' or 'summer learning loss,' the students most affected by this educational shortfall are in grades 1 through 8. Many elementary school teachers across the nation find that they need to re-teach basic math and reading skills when students return to classes in the fall.

Maine's Assistant Superintendent of the Year is a visionary systems thinker and a thoughtful leader. She is creative in her approach to problem-solving and has the unique ability to think big while simultaneously working out structures for successfully putting programs in place to meet the needs of the students in her district. She is incredibly hard-working and naturally models effective leadership. People gravitate to her for direction and for support because she is approachable and open-minded. Administrators view her as a mentor in addition to a supervisor because she advocates and supports growth.

Maine's 2024 Superintendent of the Year is a quiet, humble yet incredibly effective educational leader. The bedrock strategy of his leadership has been to foster a deep understanding of the district's mission, vision, and core beliefs that are the cornerstone of every decision that is made in his district.

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development, Training, and Events

Please join Maine Department of Education's (DOE) Humanities Teacher Leader Fellows James St. Pierre and Dorie Tripp for an in-depth discussion of Media Literacy in the Classroom.

As a reminder, Maine's Department of Education's (DOE) Early Learning Team and Maine's Office of Child and Family Services are hosting a professional learning opportunity for child care and public-school educators working with children birth-8 years old. This opportunity is funded through Maine's Preschool Development Renewal Grant.

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here