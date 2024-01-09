Wedgewood Weddings & Events Enhances Its East Coast Presence with Two New Venues in Massachusetts

The charming Fern Hill Barn by Wedgewood Weddings in Spencer, MA A couple enjoying the iconic Scituate Lighthouse near Barker House by Wedgewood Weddings The beautiful greenery at Granite Rose by Wedgewood Weddings in Hampstead, New Hampshire

Wedgewood Weddings & Events expands in New England, adding Fern Hill Barn & Barker House, MA, to join its lineup of over 60 venues nationwide.

Our New England expansion with these two stunning venues builds on our legacy in the region, reflecting Wedgewood Weddings & Events' dedication to incredible celebrations.” — Bill Zaruka, CEO

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedgewood Weddings & Events, a distinguished leader in the American events industry, proudly announces the expansion of its venue portfolio in New England. The addition of two Massachusetts venues, Fern Hill Barn and Barker House, delivers more options to engaged couples in New England. With over 60 venues across the United States and a reputation for creating epic event experiences, the company's growth into Massachusetts represents a strategic enhancement of its service offerings.

Fern Hill Barn, Spencer, MA: A Serene Countryside Retreat

Fern Hill Barn (formerly Zukas Hilltop Barn) offers couples a tranquil countryside setting for their wedding day. The estate blends pastoral beauty and vintage elegance, boasting expansive gardens, rolling hilltop views, and an architecturally inspired location. Just outside of Worcester, the property features an open-air ceremony site and pavilion for fair weather occasions and cozier inside options for winter, both offering breathtaking views and charming ambiance.

"We're thrilled to welcome Fern Hill Barn into our portfolio as we expand our wedding offerings into New England," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "From the lush gardens to the vintage details, this venue brings a new level of romantic charm and convenience to couples in the Greater Boston area."

Barker House, Scituate, MA: A Historic Manor by Scituate Harbor

Dating back to 1634, Barker House was a historic tavern overlooking Scituate Harbor. Its proximity to the iconic Scituate Lighthouse adds to its charm, offering a unique coastal setting for weddings. The venue architecture blends historic elements with modern amenities, featuring vintage red brick walls and traditional shiplap exteriors. The recent renovations at Barker House to provide get-ready suites and upgrade the ceremony garden have been conducted with care to preserve its architectural heritage while enhancing its appeal as a sophisticated venue.

Granite Rose, Hampstead, NH: Secluded European-Inspired Elegance

Granite Rose in New Hampshire, the starting point of Wedgewood Weddings & Events' New England expansion, is a garden venue with a choice of contemporary great halls for celebrations in all seasons. The venue's design, from the plush lounge furniture to the crystal sconces, is inspired by old-world concepts, including the period Parisian chandelier. These touches create a look of timeless elegance. A recent multi-million dollar renovation delivers a fresh, sophisticated look that attracts couples across New England.

Strengthening New England Communities

The expansion of Wedgewood Weddings & Events into Massachusetts provides more local venue options for newly engaged couples while also committing to community development and job creation. The company's ethos of sustainable development and cultural stewardship is evident in its approach to venue selection and event planning. "As we expand to Massachusetts, we're excited to incorporate the unique flavors, styles, and cultural influences that make New England so special," said Jonno Roman, North East Regional Manager, Wedgewood Weddings & Events.

From the scenic coastlines of the Atlantic to the charming countryside of New England, Wedgewood Weddings & Events continues to set the standard for elegance and quality in the events industry.

A Remarkable New Approach to Special Occasions - With Love From Wedgewood Weddings