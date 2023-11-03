Pierce County dentist suspended on charges of unsafe practices while using moderate sedation

For immediate release: November 3, 2023 (23-146)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Dental Quality Assurance Commission suspended the Pierce County dentist license (DE00009351) and moderate sedation permit (CS10000438) of Thi D. Nguyen pending further legal action.

Charges state that Nguyen did not adequately and accurately assess a patient’s level of risk; conduct a medical consultation with the patient’s physician; properly monitor the patient during the procedure; or provide enough medication to reverse the effects of the sedatives used during the procedure. During treatment, the patient allegedly experienced a drop in his oxygen saturation level, heart rate, and blood pressure and died.

Nguyen cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and request a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Dental Quality Assurance Commission protects public health and safety and promotes the welfare of the state by regulating the competency and quality of professional health care providers under its authority.

