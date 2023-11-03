Seasonal changes could bring wildlife into local Virginia homes

Central Virginia squirrel ready for winter

Being observant and acting quickly are critical to preventing animals from nesting in residences this winter.

Homeowners try to block suspected entry points to keep squirrels out. Unfortunately, this may have the opposite effect of actually trapping squirrels inside their home.” — Clement Miller of Blue Ridge Wildlife & Fisheries Management

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As trees lose their leaves and temperatures drop, people look to complete their outdoor tasks and hunker down indoors. Unfortunately, many furry outdoor neighbors are also considering moving into Virginia homes.

One of the most common culprits? Squirrels – of both the regular and flying variety. These agile mammals enter in various ways, including gable vents, soffits, and dryer vents. Squirrels like to get in and make themselves comfortable before giving birth to a litter of babies, typically in February. And once they’ve found a nice, safe home – they’ll keep coming back year after year. Identifying their presence early is critical to limiting damage.

What should be done if people suspect squirrels are in their house? Take note of any activity and consult a wildlife control specialist. Clement Miller of Blue Ridge Wildlife & Fisheries Management notes “many homeowners try to block suspected entry points to keep squirrels out. Unfortunately, this may have the opposite effect of actually trapping squirrels inside their home. And it can get even worse if a litter of 2-4 baby squirrels is birthed inside with no way to exit.”

Homeowners should be aware that removing squirrels from their property may be illegal, depending on where they live and removal plans.

Skunks are another wildlife “neighbor” to watch out for this time of year. They frequently make their nests on the periphery of residential homes – under decks and stoops – so they too can birth their young in a safe, supportive, protected environment. Mr. Miller notes proactivity is key when addressing a skunk control issue. “Don’t wait around and hope the problem goes away. The presence of a female skunk will attract several male skunks to the area and the problem can escalate quickly.”

So as homeowners rake their leaves, it's important that they pay a little more attention to the exterior of their homes. They should look for new holes, evidence of animals nearby, and anything else that seems out of place. If something seems unusual, observe it from a safe distance, and don’t be afraid to call someone for help.