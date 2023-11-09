Theranos Whistleblower Erika Cheung to Speak at Albers School of Business and Economics in April 2024
Ericka Cheung, a key whistleblower in the Theranos case, will be speaking at the Albers School of Business and Economics in April.
Seattle University's Albers School of Business and Economics, a nationally ranked business school, is located in Capitol Hill.
Cheung to discuss her experience at Theranos, its demise, and lessons drawn for leading ethical organizations.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erika Cheung, a key whistleblower in the Theranos case (No. 18-CR-00258-EJD) that gripped the world, will be speaking at Seattle University's Albers School of Business and Economics on April 4th, 2024. Her visit is being organized by the school's Center for Business Ethics (CBE).
Cheung is the Executive Director of Ethics in Entrepreneurship, a non-profit organization with the mission to embed ethical questioning, culture, and systems in startup ecosystems worldwide. She began her career as a medical researcher in the biotechnology industry and is most famously known for her role in reporting the medical diagnostic company Theranos to health regulators.
“We are delighted to have Erika Cheung, Executive Director of Ethics and Entrepreneurship, join the Albers School and the Center for Business Ethics to discuss her experience at the now infamous Silicon Valley firm Theranos, its demise, and the lessons we can draw in leading ethical organizations," said Jeffery Smith, head of the CBE. "Her experience will bring to life many things that we, as business educators, strive to instill in our students and the Seattle business community.”
Cheung went on to help launch a technology accelerator in Hong Kong supporting early-stage technology investments across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. She continues to advise and support the development of biotechnology and healthcare initiatives across APAC in addition to her work at Ethics in Entrepreneurship.
About Seattle University's Center for Business Ethics
Established in 2011, the Center for Business Ethics partners with business leaders, scholars, faculty, students, and alumni to critically examine ethical issues in business and the role business can play in advancing the common good. The Center is the administrative home for the Northwest Ethics Network (NWEN), an independent group of ethics and compliance professionals representing over 30 Pacific Northwest organizations. NWEN meets in a confidential setting to network, facilitate member-led discussions of best practices and examine current issues facing ethics and compliance professionals.
