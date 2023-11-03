Award-Winning Block Party Buds-A-Palooza Returns to Downtown Phoenix for 3rd Annual Event on April 19th
Buds-A-Palooza will return to Phoenix on April 19, 2024 for its third annual celebration hosted by Bud’s Glass Joint. Presented by Trulieve + Harvest, the event has gathered thousands of people over the years and looks to host an even bigger celebration than before.
Presented by Trulieve and Harvest, tickets to the counterculture block party are $35 until the end of the year.
Phoenix is home to so much great lifestyle, arts, and culture, and we are excited to bring people together to celebrate it all.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning counterculture festival Buds-A-Palooza announces its return to Phoenix on April 19, 2024 for its third annual celebration by Bud’s Glass Joint, a locally-owned and operated Arizona head shop.
Following successful events from the last two years, the 2024 Buds-A-Palooza will feature some of the top reggae bands from around the country, hilarious performances from Laughing Gas Comedy, classic stoner film showings, captivating presentations from Arizona’s best glass blowers, The Munchie Mall with various eats and sweets, and a large selection of local vendors’ arts and creations.
“The last two years have been incredible, and we can’t wait to take this year’s event to the next level,” said event organizer Bud Meister. “Phoenix is home to so much great lifestyle, arts, and culture, and we are excited to bring people together to celebrate it all.”
Notable musical acts at this year’s festival include The Hip Abduction, an energetic five-piece with a shared love for West African and early Jamaican reggae/dub music; Shwayze, a rapper, actor, and musician with billboard chart topping singles like “Corona & Lime”; iconic reggae rockers, Kash’d Out; the rebellious Eli-Mac, who combines island music with R&B and hip hop; and Herb N’ Life, Phoenix’s own reggae rockers.
Presented by Trulieve and Harvest, and named “The Best 4/20 Celebration in Arizona” by Weedmaps and Leafly, Buds-A-Palooza will highlight southwest counterculture just a day before the cannabis-centric 4/20 holiday. Other sponsors for the award-winning event include OGeez! Brands, Sneakers, Arizona Natural Concepts (ANC), and the Egyptian Motor Hotel.
Located in downtown Phoenix at 5th Street and Garfield in Roosevelt Row, Buds-A-Palooza will take place from 4:20 to midnight on Friday, April 19, 2024. Tickets for the 21+ event are $35 until the end of the year and available for purchase at Trulieve and Harvest locations.
Buds-A-Palooza is backed by local brands and the Arizona cannabis community. To register, sponsor, or learn more, visit budsapalooza.com or email bud@budsglassjoint.com.
Bud’s Glass Joint
Bud’s Glass Joint, established in 2012 by Greg Centrone and Bud & Jen Meister, is an Arizona head shop with two storefronts located at 907 N. 5th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004 and 1301 Grand Avenue #2C Phoenix, AZ 85007. Bud’s Glass Joint locations are clean, welcoming and comfortable and focus on Arizona blown glass pipes and water pipes. The selection includes Arizona glass blowers Hendy, Porter Glass, Desi B, Friday Glass as well as portable vaporizers, grinders, concentrate supplies, jewelry, incense, fine cigars and much more. Bud’s Glass Joint was named Best Head Shop by the Phoenix New Times. To learn more, visit budsglassjoint.com.
