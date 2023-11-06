PSMJ to Present the A/E/C M&A Summit
The annual conference will take place December 12-13, 2023 in Scottsdale, AZ.NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSMJ, a leading resource for the AEC industry, is pleased to present the upcoming A/E/C M&A Summit: Transactions, Trends, and Tactics for Driving Growth Goals. Join leading A/E/C mergers & acquisitions experts and firm buyers and sellers for two powerful days of valuation, deal structure, and creative success networking. This year’s annual conference will be held at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ. The two-day event will take place December 12-13, 2023.
A/E/C M&A Summit brings together firm principals and executives, capitalization experts, investors, and financial analysts for solutions-based workshops, panels, and networking sessions guaranteed to reframe an enterprise’s growth strategy for 2024 and beyond. Attendee registration guarantees:
- The latest data on A/E/C valuations and transactions
- Insider stories on the latest deal structures.
- An eye-opening look at the future of acquisition financing
- First-hand solutions to an enterprise’s biggest M&A challenges
- Diverse perspectives from buyers, sellers, and a wide range of experts
- Emerging and creative models for success
- And so much more!
This event shows business leaders how to harness the energy, potential, and opportunity of growth through merger and acquisition for architecture and engineering firms.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to register by November 11th to take advantage of the $200 early bird discount.
PSMJ is proud to offer the architecture and engineering industry’s leading mergers & acquisitions innovation conference to growth-focused executives in the A/E/C industry.
About the Company:
PSMJ is the go-to publisher, education provider, and advisor on architecture and engineering business management. Founded more than 40 years ago by Frank Stasiowksi, FAIA, PSMJ bridges the communication gap between architecture, engineering, and construction firm leaders regarding business performance metrics. PSMJ seeks to advance opportunities for growth and financial success for the AEC industry. Offering resources such as conferences and strategic excellence, PSMJ provides powerful training, research, events, and advice for architecture, engineering, and construction firm leaders.
