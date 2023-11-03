Day of Dignity's Triumphant Return: Empathy in Action Supports the Los Angeles Community for the Third Year Running

The LATLC team of volunteer trial attorneys honored to present the third annual "Day of Dignity." Amy Simpson, one of the Humanity Heroes proud to be works hard alongside LATLC. One of the LATLC volunteers, Chris, proactively helping a Los Angeles resident at the LATLC booth. LATLC volunteers at the "Day of Dignity" event handing out items for Pet Care. LATLC volunteers at the "Day of Dignity" event welcoming the Los Angeles community at their Clothing Store booth.

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) marks a triumphant 3rd 'Day of Dignity' in support of LA's community and those without homes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) celebrates the success of its third annual "Day of Dignity" event, which took place on October 28, 2023, at The Center in Hollywood. This event reaffirmed LATLC's unwavering dedication to helping people without homes in the Los Angeles community.Collaborating with THE CENTER and BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, "Day of Dignity" set out to make a meaningful impact by offering showers, clothing, food, and a remarkable change from previous years. Humanity Heroes generously provided 325 backpacks, each brimming with 23 full-size items, replacing the toiletry kits distributed in previous events. It was estimated that about 400 people showed up for the annual “Day of Dignity” and although not everyone was able to receive a backpack, there was still plenty to be offered.The event offered a wide range of services, including manicures, haircuts, podiatry check-ups, and legal help. In addition, attendees had the opportunity to get a passport that allowed them to visit different booths in the area. By collecting three stamps from these booths, guests could receive a backpack filled with essential items. The designated areas included:Service Center: Legal Assistance, Employment Opportunities, Housing Support, MealsPampering Zone: Clothing Distribution, Manicures, Haircuts, ShowersHealth & Wellness Zone: Podiatry, Flu Shots, COVID-19 Shots, Pet CareThe legal services were provided in a private area for confidential consultations, focusing on immigration, housing, employment, and expungement/criminal law. A most generous thank you to the Mexican American Bar Association as well as the Social Impact Center for assisting with the legal services. In collaboration with Paul Mitchell School, around 10 hair students were available in several tents to provide haircuts to the Los Angeles community.The success of "Day of Dignity" wouldn't have been possible without the support and contributions of the community. If you'd like to be a part of this ongoing effort, you can donate here: https:// www.latlc.org/donate DAY OF DIGNITY 2023About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities (LATLC):LATLC was founded in 2006 by seven plaintiff personal injury attorneys with a mission to make a tangible, positive difference in the community through financial support and volunteer service. Today, LATLC focuses on education, children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities, and individuals without homes. With over 3,000 supporters, LATLC has provided more than $5 million in grants and goods and volunteered over 6,000 hours. For more information, please visit www.LATLC.org About The Center in Hollywood:The Center in Hollywood is a nonprofit dedicated to ending isolation and breaking the cycle of homelessness through radical hospitality in Hollywood and throughout LA County. It is an inclusive space for anyone experiencing homelessness to feel welcome, safe, and receive services. The Center envisions an equitable world where the power of community prioritizes the health, housing, and dignity of every person. For more information, please visit www.thecenterinhollywood.org

KTLA showcasing LATLC and Humanity Heroes at the 2023 "Day of Dignity."