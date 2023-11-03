Cooking Fire Claims Two Lives in Taunton 

TAUNTON — Two older adults have succumbed to injuries following a house fire on Linden Street, said Acting Taunton Fire Chief Keith Hartung, Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

District Attorney Quinn identified the victims as 74-year-old Joseph M. Garda and 79-year-old Raymond L. Garda.

“This is a very sad day for their family and our community,” said Acting Chief Hartung.

The Taunton Fire Department responded to the area of 114 Linden Street shortly after 7:15 pm following a report of a fire. The first arriving personnel, including an off-duty firefighter, observed flames in the basement extending upwards and heard smoke alarms sounding. They immediately began suppression efforts and conducted an interior search, locating the two victims. Both were transported to an area hospital but tragically succumbed to their injuries.

A joint investigation determined that the fire was accidental and began in the area of a gas stove located in the home’s basement.

“Nearly 9,000 cooking fires were reported in Massachusetts last year,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “A fire on the stovetop can easily grow out of control. We want to remind all our residents to stay in the kitchen and stand by your pan while boiling, broiling, or frying food. If a pan catches fire, slide a lid over it to smother the flames and turn off the heat. And if you can’t safely extinguish the fire then get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1 for help.”

The fire is being investigated by the Taunton Fire Department, Taunton Police Department, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. They are assisted by the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit.

