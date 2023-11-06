Lightspeed Systems® Announces Craig Chanoff as Chief Revenue Officer
Industry Veteran to Drive Company’s Continued Growth and Further Enhance Client ExperienceAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Lightspeed Systems®, the edtech market leader in digital safety, security, and equity solutions, announced the appointment of Craig Chanoff to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. In his role, Chanoff will lead all functions of the revenue team, including Client Success, Sales, Field Marketing, and Revenue Operations, and as a member of the Executive Leadership Team, will report directly to Brian Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at Lightspeed Systems.
“We are excited to add Craig to our world-class team,” said Thomas. “His passion for connecting education and technology to help educators and students thrive, coupled with his proven record of accomplishment in leading teams to record-breaking results, make him a powerful addition to our team.
“Today, schools face more challenges than ever with a mental health crisis, funding challenges, staff shortages, new technologies like generative AI (Artificial Intelligence), and new regulations with which to comply. Lightspeed Systems is uniquely positioned in the marketplace with its people, its solutions, and its supporting services to help them. With the addition of Craig and his strategic leadership, our go-to-market teams will be united in serving K-12 educators quickly and effectively, helping more schools than ever deliver safe, secure, and equitable learning—effortlessly.“
Experienced EdTech Professional to Align Functions and Drive Growth
Chanoff comes to Lightspeed Systems with over 20 years of executive leadership experience at education technology firms Blackboard, EVERFI, and most recently, Pearson. At every step in his career, he has proved successful in facilitating client implementation and support with technology, making him an ideal complement to the company’s veteran edtech leaders.
“I’m excited to join the Lightspeed Systems team and leverage both my skill set and my experience in furthering the company’s consistent growth,” said Chanoff. “By consolidating and aligning the company’s go-to-market functions, we’ll be better positioned to serve our customers and further differentiate ourselves from competitors as a pioneering company in the edtech category.”
Corresponding with the appointment of Chanoff, Christopher Travis will move to the role of Executive Vice President of Sales, reporting into Chanoff, where he will continue to focus on bringing new districts onto the Lightspeed platform.
The organizational moves to expand and strengthen Lightspeed Systems’ Executive Leadership Team come after naming Brook McShane Bock as Chief Product Officer in August 2022. With an executive bench strong on K-12 education experience and proven results, Lightspeed Systems positions itself uniquely to further its industry leadership.
About Lightspeed Systems®
Lightspeed Systems is dedicated to providing K–12 districts with time-saving solutions to create safe, secure, and equitable education, so they focus where it matters most—students and learning. Lightspeed Systems provides cloud-managed solutions: Security & Compliance, Safety & Wellness and Engagement & Impact, purpose-built for school networks and devices. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lightspeed Systems serves more than 20 million students using 11 million devices in 28,000 schools throughout 42 countries. To learn more, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com.
