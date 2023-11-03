Swope, Rodante P.A. Included Among Best Lawyer's 2024 List of “Best Law Firms”
EINPresswire.com/ -- This month Best Lawyers released their 14th edition of “Best Law Firms” rankings and Swope, Rodante P.A. again ranked among the top law firms in the nation.
Law firms included in the 2024 edition are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from both clients and peers. The 2024 rankings are based on Best Law Firms’ proven methodology that relies on qualitative and quantitative data on legal skillset, achievements and client successes collected through a submission process managed by Best Lawyers. This year’s edition awarded national Best Law Firms recognitions to 2,202 firms and 16,324 firms received Best Law Firms regional recognitions. The 2024 Best Law Firms rankings can be accessed at www.bestlawfirms.com.
About Swope, Rodante P.A.
At Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment in improving the lives of our clients, who have often been devastated by the events for which we are seeking justice. The cases we take on are not simple, and often push the edge of legal issues we care about. For more information, please visit swoperodante.com.
