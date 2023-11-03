The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan took part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS

03/11/2023

On November 3, 2023, in Astana, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiev took part in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The meeting was also attended by the heads of the foreign affairs ministries of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Hungary, the general secretaries of the OTS, Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the heads of the Turkic Academy, International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Turkic Investment Fund and the chairman of the Council of Elders of the OTS.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on a wide range of current issues on the international and regional agenda. Particular attention is paid to important areas of cooperation within the framework of the OTS, in particular, issues of interaction in the field of economics, trade, and transport.

In this context, B.Myatiev emphasized the positive experience of cooperation between countries within the Organization in such priority areas of interaction as the fuel and energy complex, industrial cooperation, industrial sectors of the economy, agriculture, “green” economy, investments. The importance of uniting the efforts of the world community in matters of ensuring global energy security, a sustainable transport and logistics system and environmental protection was stated.

During the meeting, the agenda of the 10th OTS Summit was reviewed and draft documents planned for signing at the highest level were agreed upon.