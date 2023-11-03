TIGHITCO RECEIVES CONTRACT AWARD FROM SOLAR TURBINES, INC.
We specialize in the production of thermal barriers for turbine engine components for the remote power generation markets, and look forward to a strong partnership with Solar Turbines.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO announced today that their Mexico facilities, which are part of the TIGHITCO Insulation Products Group, were awarded a new contract by Solar Turbines, Inc. for the manufacturing of thermal protection system barriers, used across all turbine power platforms. The 5-year long-term agreement is valued at up to $9 million, USD.
"We are extremely pleased to have been selected by Solar Turbines as their supplier of thermal protection system barriers," said TIGHITCO President & CEO, Mark Withrow. "We are well-known for our aerospace capabilities, but this award highlights our diverse product offerings, including the industrial market segments. We specialize in the production of thermal barriers for turbine engine components for the remote power generation markets, and look forward to a strong partnership with Solar Turbines.”
The TIGHITCO Insulation Products Group has been supplying the aerospace and industrial markets with a wide range of insulation products and solutions for over 80 years. TIGHITCO opened the San Luis Potosi, Mexico facility in 2001. The Chihuahua, Mexico facility, joined the TIGHITCO family in 2008. Both are ISO 9001 and AS9100 accredited and specialize in the design and manufacture of a variety of thermal and acoustical insulation products.
“TIGHITCO is committed to providing high-quality products and services to their customers. We have a long history of providing innovative solutions to our customers' needs. TIGHITCO is looking forward to a long and successful relationship with Solar Turbines,” Withrow added.
About TIGHITCO
Since 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.
Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.
