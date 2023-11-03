Inline Group Inc. Acquires JASA Engineering, Positioning for Growth

Adam Temple, President of Inline Group and Jared Smith, President of JASA

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inline Group Inc. (Inline), a professional services firm headquartered in Edmonton, AB with operations across Canada, announced its acquisition of JASA Engineering (Jasa) headquartered in Calgary effective October 31, 2023. JASA Engineering will be rebranded as JASA, an Inline Group company.

Inline provides its geotechnical and geomatics services on major projects across the mining, energy, infrastructure, petrochemical and power generation sectors Canada-wide. Jasa is a geotechnical, geomatics, and environmental firm operating in the greater Calgary Region’s commercial and industrial development and infrastructure sectors. Inline’s ownership will supplement JASA with the corporate infrastructure and resources enabling a higher level of service capabilities, while positioning Inline’s strength in major project execution within the Calgary market.

“I am thrilled about embarking on this new chapter - the expansion into the Calgary market has always been a key objective for Inline, and the opportunity to collaborate with Jasa couldn't have been a more perfect fit. This partnership aligns our growth strategy with Jasa's robust presence and respected standing in the region, furthering our commitment to delivering outstanding services,” says Adam Temple, President at Inline Group. “JASA’s storied history, which dates back to 1968, resonates deeply with Inline's own commitment to excellence and a customer-centric approach. Their legacy, intertwined with our forward-thinking approach, sets a solid foundation for future success. I look forward with great anticipation to the synergies and new opportunities this partnership will unlock. Together, we are poised to make a significant impact, continuing a tradition of excellence, and charting a course toward a prosperous future.”

“JASA is excited to announce we have joined with Inline Group and can now confidently offer services with excellence to a much broader territory,” says Jared Smith, President at Jasa Engineering. “The benefits of working with JASA and our future potential have been expended exponentially and we look forward to serving our existing and new clientele for many years.”

About Inline Group Inc.: Headquartered in Edmonton, AB, Inline has supported a wide range of clients Canada-wide with fully integrated geotechnical field services, materials testing and surveying services across multiple industries since 2012.

About JASA Engineering: Headquartered in Calgary, AB, Jasa has supported a wide range of clients in the greater Calgary region with fully integrated geotechnical, geomatics, and environmental services across infrastructure and land development industries since 1968.

For more information contact Michael Tymko, Vice President, Business Development & Indigenous Relations with Inline Group, at michael@inlinegroupinc.ca.